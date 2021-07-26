EXCLUSIVE: How Bhavani Devi Overcame Early Struggles to Become First Indian Fencer at Olympics

CA Bhavani Devi was super excited to be playing in her first Olympics at Tokyo. Speaking exclusively to CNN News18 before her historic debut – making her the first fencer from India to compete at the Olympics ever – Bhavani was confident rather than nervous.

Bhavani was never a medal contender and perhaps she knew it too, but that didn’t stop her from doing exactly what she told us before her maiden Olympics appearance – give her best.

“For all athletes the dream is to win a medal, to stand on the podium. It is the same for me. We can only know on the day. I want to give my best."

Soaking in all the attention that came her way from representing the country on sport’s biggest stage, Bhavani Devi won her first-round 15-3 against Nadia Azizi, becoming the first Indian fencer to register a win at the Olympics, before succumbing to the World Number 3 Manon brunet 7-15.

With her feat, she has indeed put fencing in spotlight in India. And she hoped it will do the trick.

“The fencing federation is working to develop the sport, with more training centers across India and international competitions. They have a plan. Already more people are taking to the sport including more girls. I’m sure we will have more champions in future."

Bhavani chanced upon the sport of fencing. With spots up for grabs for ‘6 new sports’ at her school at a young age, she was only left with the option for fencing by the time she went to register her name. But she didn’t mind. ‘All I wanted is to play any sport,’ she told us.

“In the beginning there were financial struggles but soon the topic became about being a woman in sport. To be an athlete for long is tough as a woman if you don’t succeed quickly. I had done well as a junior but it took me some time to do well in seniors. As a woman, if you don’t do well quickly, it becomes tough to get support to continue in sports. For men, it is normal. But for women it becomes tough to get the same support and encouragement. But I’m lucky to have the family I do – my mother always motivated me."

Asked if she was discouraged from playing fencing in favour of any other sport, she said, “I would be ok if I was told choose another sport but in my case, they told me to stop. To study or work. But I didn’t take it very seriously. My family always had faith in me and gave me freedom to do what I wanted to do. My confidence level improved because of their support."

Now Bhavani is already gearing up for the next Olympics in 3 years’ time in Paris. As she said on social media post her exit from Tokyo Games, ‘Thank you so much I will come back much stronger and successful at Next Olympics with all your Prayers.’

