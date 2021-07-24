Exclusive: How Former Stars Suma Shirur And Deepali Deshpande Are Mentoring The Current Crop of Indian Shooters at Tokyo Olympics

Familiarity fuels friction, sometimes between friends. Two people close to each other, soulmates almost, in the shooting group at 2021 Tokyo, are firming up the friendship bond alongside official duty, keeping a stern eye on the youngsters sighting up air rifle targets for India.

Suma Shirur and Deepali Deshpande, participants at 2004 Athens in the air rifle competition, are designated as High Performance coaches for rifle events by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). The two were in Croatia for the final preparatory camp before flying into Japan on July 17, along with participants, other coaches and support staff. The Asaka Shooting range in Saitama is their work place, guiding and guarding the competitors under their charge to retain focus firmly on the target.

Suma (47 years) and Deepali (51) have been in camps together, from the National Cadet Corps days as collegians where rifle shooting entered their life for the first time. The Maharashtra state, national and international camps followed, as they graduated to become leading India shooters at Asian and World Championships, Asian Games and ISSF World Cups.

The duo took part at 2004 Olympics in women’s 10m air rifle and 50m 3 positions respectively. A former world record holder (10m air rifle at 2004 Asian Shooting) who advanced for the final round on first Olympics attempt, Suma turned to coaching after competitive days were over. Deepali competed at Athens where Rajyavardhan Rathore won a silver in the men’s double trap, later joining the national coaching set-up post-retirement.

Talking about the mental makeup of the group of Olympic debutants mentored by them, Suma said: “Ever since these young shooters came into the sport, they have been winning competitions and gold medals. They have had stars to grow up with in the sport and they have us with Olympic experience to help realise their aspirations. I find this generation decisive and goal-oriented.”

Talented young faces they are working with are Elavenil Valarivan (21 years old), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (20), Divyansh Singh Panwar (18), each one making their debut Olympic appearance at Tokyo. Sporting achievement is achieved at peak focus, qualities difficult to develop in teenagers due to short attention span and distractions.

Suma observes: “Finding their passion for one thing is the key to getting teenagers to focus. The shooters have found their passion in sport from a young age, each one is so motivated that we coaches have to sometimes tell them to stop training. Away from shooting, these determined teenagers are like any kid of their age at home, mischievous and up to some pranks.” Mobile phone use is a typical situation where the youngsters and coaches, from different generations, had differing views. “Firm decisions had to be taken in the past, now the understanding is better.”

For the two coaches from a different generation, the bonding from shooting days as teenagers is proving useful in a highly-competitive environment like the Olympic Games. “We know each other’s likes and dislikes, I know how Deepali will react in a particular situation, so whether hanging out in the Village or going out for a run to relieve pressure, it is easy to work together,” elaborates Suma, in a chat from Tokyo.

Exposure to NCC training helped them adapt, one quality which needs to be worked on in the young group of talented shooters.

“If they had been exposed to NCC, adapting would have been automatic and we could have focussed on other aspects. Sport demands adaptability from its performers, nothing can be taken for granted and results will depend on how close to form you can shoot on competition day,” Suma said.

Elavenil (women’s air rifle) and Aishwary (men’s air rifle) are ranked high up in the shooting world body (ISSF) list of participants at Tokyo. The two debutants are teaming up in the 10m mixed team event to come up later, after the individual event on the opening day of Olympics competition.

Four years ago at 2016 Rio, a no-show by the shooters cast a shadow on Indian achievements, contrary to expectations raised high based on medals earned in 2004 Athens, 2008 Beijing and 2012 London.

Suma does not wish to make predictions, but credits the national federation for preparations amidst corona restrictions. “NRAI tried to give us the best in terms of preparations possible in the current situation. Finally it is the medals which matter, the shooting team as a unit worked together,” Suma said.

