EXCLUSIVE | I Believe Being Part of Patna Pirates is Joining a Legacy: All-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh

The Pro Kabaddi League is all set to take the centerstage from December 22 with another edition of PKL. Fans will witness the high-octane league after almost two years as it was suspended last year due to COVID-19. With another season, Patna Pirates will be once again be in the limelight as they are the record three-time champions. Patna Pirates are the only team in the tournament history who have won the tournament thrice. They have a legacy of their own but in the past couple of seasons, they didn’t live up to the expectations of their fans. The team is all set to bounce back to challenge for another title win and has recruited some special talents in the quest to do so. Amongst the surprise package, Patna have picked a 21-year-old Iranian player - Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, who is all set to make an impact in the high-profile Kabaddi league.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Chiyaneh talked about joining the most successful team in PKL’s history as he believes he has joined a legacy and is confident it will continue to be the most successful team in the tournament.

“I am very happy to join Patna Pirates - it has been a great stint till now and I believe being part of this team is joining a legacy. There is no pressure on me, I’m here to play my game on the mat and ensure my team is supported at all times. We have been training rigorously and I’m confident we will continue to be the most successful team in PKL," Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh told News18.

Chiyaneh is touted as the surprise package in Patna’s squad after getting picked for INR 31 Lakh. He has made a big name for himself at a young age with a gold medal in Junior World Kabaddi Championships for Iran.

The all-rounder said he wants to keep the ‘surprise element’ in him throughout the next season to keep the opponent guessing.

“Surprise element is something I want to keep throughout the season. I want to keep opening my cards slowly so that I don’t become predictable. Keep the opponent guessing, what will my next move be - That’s my plan for the season," he added.

The 21-year-old’s name is going to be added to the list of star Iranian players who have left an impact on the PKL. He talked about his idol Ghaloamreza Mazandarani and said it’s a big achievement for him to play in the tournament among the senior players from Iran.

“Iranian players like Fazel, Abozar, Hadi are my seniors. It’s always a learning from them. I have been trained by Gholamreza - he’s, my idol. It’s a big achievement for me to play among senior players from my country," he said.

Chiyaneh also talked about his game plan and expectation from his debut season.

“Speed, agility, technique, and power - these are my strengths. A combination of this will be seen in my gameplay this season. My expectation is that it should be a successful season for the team. As a unit we need to come together, perform, and win the trophy," he concluded.

Patna Pirates will kickstart their 2021-22 campaign against Haryana Steeles on December 23 at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

