EXCLUSIVE: I Can Now Die in Peace – Olympian Darryl D’Souza on India Winning a Medal at the Games

Goals win matches, Team India managed five in a must-win game against Germany for a bronze medal. Field goals, penalty corner goals, one penalty stroke goal set up a 5-3 verdict in our favour at Tokyo 2020. Watching all this excitement and enthusiasm far away in Mumbai on television is Darryl D’Souza, quicksilver forward for Barcelona 1992. “Watching India win a medal at the Olympic Games was a point on my bucket list. The 2021 team did it. I can now die in peace.”

Elaborating on the last sentence, he said: “From the 1992 Barcelona Olympics onwards when the team returned without a podium finish, I am waiting for this moment. When things became tougher from then on, India did not qualify for one Games later, I felt it would not happen in my lifetime.” Darryl added: “Sporting achievement comes after years of planning. After Barcelona we struggled every time the Olympics arrived. A medal in hockey was on my bucket list, I felt the milestone may come after my time.”

The Mumbai and Air India forward experienced a podium finish with the national men’s hockey squad at the Asian Games (Beijing 1990), so is aware of how competitive international hockey is. “The Tokyo 2020 bronze medal came earlier than I expected, for which all those involved with team building deserve credit. Special mention must be made of those players rushing out at the drag flickers during defence of short corners, they are putting their life in danger. I respect them like our soldiers on the frontline dodging bullets. Rusher in hockey during penalty corners is a crazy work, each Indian rusher deserves the highest praise for bravery.”

Amit Rohidas was among a brave group of rushers who stood out for boldness in the firing line, together alongside goalkeeper P Sreejesh, delivering when Team India needed. Ace forwards like Darryl, known for quicksilver reflexes and pace, observe goalkeepers very closely as part of their preparation. Sreejesh has performed for India for years in must-win matches, this win over Germany is just one of them. He will get credit due to being part of a bronze medal team, in fact his presence on the pitch is itself an inspiration to teammates.”

Indian hockey was faulted for being low on two critical aspects all along….. fitness compared to Europeans and the killer instinct. Team India under captain Manpreet Singh put that argument to rest forever.

“Tokyo conditions were hot and what are you talking about India’s fitness. We were running and running when the Germans had got tired, such was our fitness level for which coach Graham Reid should get credit. The way we fought back from 1-3 down is this team’s answer to those back home and others doubting Indian hockey’s mental strength to fight back.”

Field hockey is a team sport, where the squad wins together and loses together. Darryl, on the senior management with Air India, was of the view that captain Manpreet Singh’s role in showing the way when the odds are stacked against Team India right through the round-robin cum knockout competition needs to be understood and appreciated. “Manpreet led in the midfield, displaying qualities of a leader. Sreejesh stood tall at the back and was another leader in his own way on the pitch.

Between them, these two inspired the other players, each one of the 16 on the pitch and support staff working behind the scenes are part of this journey,” he said.

Stating that he could now die in peace, the 55-year-old Barcelona Olympian was trying to explain that he can now walk out with head high, like every hockey international who has donned the national jersey in men or women category for Team India. “When the match against Germany ended, the feeling first was of relief that hockey in India will be looked at differently. This bunch made it possible. I will enjoy the journey from now on and when it comes to leave this world, I can go peacefully.” India’s previous bronze in Olympic hockey came in 1972 Munich Games, beating The Netherlands in the game for third place.

