Mirabai Chanu on Saturday ended India’s two-decade wait for an Olympic medal in weightlifting when she clinched a silver in the 49 kg event. Chanu thus became the second from her country after Karnam Malleswari to win an Olympic medal in weightlifting.

News 18 Lokmat caught up with Mirabai who was lost for words after her historic performance in Tokyo. “I cannot explain in words how happy I’m feeling. I am feeling very proud, it’s our second medal in weightlifting. I want to thank the federation, my coach, family and all support system," the 26-year-old said in an exclusive chat.

Mirabai further said her target was to win a medal at the Tokyo Games and hence she made several sacrifices to make her dream come true. “I have worked quite hard for this and made sacrifices. My target was to win a medal at Tokyo Olympic,” Mirabai said.

Her coach Vijay Kumar was mighty pleased and hoped that the result will inspire more to take up weightlifting and bring medals for country in the future.

“I hope this medal will inspire more to take part in weightlifting and we will have more Olympic medals in future," Vijay told News18.

Vijay thanked Sports Ministry and Sports Authority of India for arranging training for Mirabai ahead of the Olympics which proved ideal.

“Sports Ministry and SAI sent us to USA to train before the competition. Because of coronavirus the situation wasn’t ideal to train and hence we went there and it has helped us quite a lot," Vijay said.

He added that their target was to win a gold but they are happy with the performance. “We wanted to fight for gold. However, circumstances weren’t ideal so we had fought for silver instead but we are happy with the performance," he said.

“We are all happy that the first medal of our country has come through weightlifting – the first time since 2000 we have done that. This is a joyous occasion," he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here