Exclusive | If Gujarat Giants Manage to Win The Title, It Will Give me Everything as an Individual: Rakesh

The Pro Kabaddi League continues to attract a massive audience with its ninth season. Being one of the most successful sports franchise leagues in India, PKL has given several big players as it grooms young talents to shine on the big stage. This year it has been Rakesh Sungroya from Gujarat Giants who has set the season on fire with his incredible skills as a raider. In a very less time, he has been touted as the next big thing in Indian Kabaddi. He has already earned 114 points for his team in 11 matches this season.

Rakesh made his Pro Kabaddi League debut last season at the young age of 20 and straightaway took the league by storm. He collected 140 raid points for Gujarat in his first season and this year he is looking to make it even bigger. Rakesh’s strike rate as a raider has improved this season which is a great sign for him and the team.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, Rakesh talked about his Kabaddi journey and said he was all focused to fulfill his dream to become a professional Kabaddi player.

“I started playing Kabaddi in 2015 and then I joined Gandhinagar SAI where I started my training. For me there was no other option, I just wanted to become a professional Kabaddi player,” Rakesh told News18 Sports.

The young Kabaddi sensation also revealed that he had some discomfort in knee last season which pulled him down a bit but this season has been sensational for him.

“Last year was my debut season which is why I was under a bit of pressure. This time I entered the season with full fitness, which was not the case last time as I had a knee injury. I joined the season with good training and the coach also supported me. I don’t take much pressure and just go with the flow,” he said.

Gujarat are currently placed at the ninth spot on the points table but the difference between them and number 4 placed Dabang Delhi is just five points. They have a fair chance to close the gap as Rakesh is also confident to guide his team to the playoffs.

“We are a bit under pressure looking at the points table but will cover the gap soon. Jaipur Pink Panthers have been the toughest opponent for me this season so far,” he added.

In the ongoing season, Rakesh has been involved more in the defensive department as compared to PKL 8.

The youngster from Haryana said that it was the coach’s call to give him a bigger role in the team and they had special training before the start of the season to work on his defensive traits.

“It was the coach’s decision to give me an added responsibility and get more involved in the defensive department. We did special practice in the camp to work on my defensive skills as he told me that the corner didn’t get under much pressure if the second man gets involved with it. I am a team player and will do whatever the team requires if the situation needs me to do the tackle, I will do it. However, I want to be known as a raider rather than an all-rounder,” he said.

Talking about the team’s mindset in the final seconds of the game, he suggested that a raider has the job to get his team over the line if they are trailing behind.

“Only a raider can win you the match in the last two minutes. Defence can make a catch only and then the opposition will play on a do-or-die raid but the raider can change the course of the game. If we are in the lead then we will go a bit defensive in the final seconds and when we are trailing behind we turn on the attacking mode,” he asserted.

He further talked about his ambitions for this season, his Kabaddi idol and the crucial support he gets from the senior players.

“If we managed to win the title, it will give me everything as an individual. My aim is also to finish amongst the top 3 raiders of the season. Maninder Singh is my idol. I get full support from the seniors, especially Rinku,” Rakesh said.

