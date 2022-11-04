EXCLUSIVE 'I'm Going To Be Looking To Shut Grant Dawson Down And Ultimately Put Him Away', Says UFC's Mark Madsen

2016 Summer Olympic Games silver medalist and five-time World Championship medalist, UFC Main Card Lightweight Fighter Mark “The Olympian” Madsen spoke exclusively to News18 ahead of his fight against Grant Dawson.

Mark O. Madsen heads into the fight on the back of a 12-0 winning streak.

Here are Excerpts from the interview:

How confident are you heading into your fight against Grant Dawson?

I am very confident. I know I’m an underdog according to certain betting experts, but it so happens to be that, I am myself a betting expert at Vegasinsider.com and I could tell you right now, there’s some good value on the bets on my fight. I’m very confident.

Your last fight was in April, a win against Vinc Pichel, you constantly looked for the takedown and successfully landed most of them. Are you looking at a similar strategy for the Grant Dawson fight?

I’m going to be looking to shut Grant Dawson down and put cleaning on him and ultimately put him away. I think this is a very interesting matchup. I was originally slated to fight Drakkar Klose, which was a completely different fight. Now, I’m fighting Grant Dawson, another great wrestler, a great grappler. And I think, the matchup is very interesting and if it’s going to be stand-up, I’m going to smash him stand-up. If it’s going to be on the ground, I’ll take him down and get the job done.

Your win against Clay Guida, a veteran in the lightweight division, was special. How was that experience from your perspective? Especially with Clay also being wrestling oriented but with a style that’s slightly different

So first of all my experience fighting Clay Guida was great. I mean I won the fight, but I can tell you that it was such an honour fighting a legend of the sport like Clay Guida. Clay is one of the fighters that I myself have been watching and following in the UFC and being able to fight Clay in the UFC. Well, it was an amazing honour. Now, Clay Guida is known to be a cardio monster. I mean, he has such a big gas tank. I came into the fight actually having tested positive for covid a couple of weeks before the fight so that was in the back of my head, that I was fighting a guy with a big gas tank, and I might be, you know, compromised a little bit on the gas tank but, I followed the game plan, I executed and I got the win.

You are 12 and 0 in your MMA career, with a few big names on that list. When do we get to see The Olympian getting a title shot?

I am looking at the fight this Saturday against Grant Dawson. He’s the next big step, I believe beating Grant Dawson is gonna open up the top 15 fights. Once you’re in the top 15 in the UFC, anything is possible. You know, that’s the roster the UFC is picking the title contenders from so I don’t look past a fighter like Grant Dawson. And keep in mind, he’s an undefeated UFC fighter as well, I think he’s 18 and one maybe, but his loss, his only loss was outside the UFC so he’s been unbeaten as well. And honestly, I’m pretty excited to get in there and put in a dominant win, a dominant performance on a guy like that, which I believe will put me on the map in terms of the big fights.

Grant Dawson, being a BJJ Brown belt, has a few submissions in his arsenal as well. Have you been focusing on your submission defence heading into the fight?

I just learned that I’m fighting Grant Dawson a week ago, and so did he. So, it’s going to be an interesting fight. Grant Dawson is a brown belt, I’m a white belt BJJ. However, I’m an Olympic-level wrestler, Grant Dawson has great wrestling too. So I think we match each other very well. I actually met him in the lobby, when I got here today, just an hour or two ago. I mean, I think it’s going to be an exciting fight. I don’t believe he’s going to be able to take my back like he’s done in some of the other fights. I don’t believe he’s going to be able to dominate with his wrestling like he’s done in a lot of the other fights. I do believe I’ll be able to go in there and take Grant Dawson to a place he hasn’t been before.

How did the transition from being a Greco-roman wrestler to a mixed martial artist happen?

It was a choice, pure and simple. I mean, I’ve won medals at the Europeans, and the Worlds, three-time Olympian, an Olympic medalist, I think I have 12 national titles. I mean, the list is long in Greco-Roman and I felt like it was time. I’ve competed, I’ve accomplished what I wanted to accomplish in the sport of Greco-Roman wrestling and it was time to move into a new challenge which was MMA and I’ve been doing MMA full-time, 100%, since 2018 now, it’s 2022, so it’s actually a short time. But I mean, my development in this sport has been amazing. I feel great in this sport at the end of the day it is about training, eating, and sleeping. I am a modern-day Gladiator, I am a modern-day Spartan, I am The Olympian. So for me, this is my craft. This is what I’ve been doing since I was six years old.

