EXCLUSIVE | "I'm Ready To Mark Him Down And Fight As Hard As I Can!" - UFC's Punahele Soriano

Punahele ‘Puna’ Soriano, currently competing in the Middleweight division of the UFC is set to take on Roman Kopylov at UFC Fight Night.

The Mixed Martial Arts Expert spoke exclusively with News18 ahead of his fight, opening up about his top 5 MMA fighters, his inspirations in the sport, and getting into the top rankings of the UFC roster.

Here are excerpts from the interaction:

What are your plans for 2023 and what can your fans look out for this year?

I’m trying to stay healthy and stay as active as possible. I would like to fight three to four fights this year, and I’m trying to put everyone away.

What inspired you to be an MMA Fighter?

Just something I’ve always liked, I’ve always wanted as a kid. I’ve always wanted to be a fighter, I guess I never knew it was going to be MMA. I just knew I wanted to be a fighter for some reason, and then, MMA came along after college, and I’ve never left its side.

How Confident are you heading into this fight against Roman Kopylov?

Yeah, I feel extremely confident, I’m ready to go. I’m ready to put myself forward and mark him down, fight him as hard as I can and let the chips fall where they may. That’s competition, you know, you can’t get the results you always want, but I’m gonna sure as hell try my hardest. Go out there and, and do my best.

This is your first fight since July last year, considering that gap, how has training camp been so far?

Yeah, training camp’s a tough man and within the past few years, it’s just been getting tougher and tougher at Xtreme. We’ve been getting more and more tough guys so, camps have honestly been way harder than the fights. Just Because like, you go on weeks and weeks of kind of getting beat up, you’re not the hammer every day at Xtreme, there’s going to be one or two days when you’re a nail. So, that’s tough but it gives you a lot of confidence going into the fight.

So far in your career, we’ve seen you landing some knockout punches, some powerful takedowns, and some killer ground game. Is there anything about your game that you would like to improve?

Oh for sure. I’m looking to improve every day, inside of camp, outside of camp. I’m looking to add more to my repertoire. I’m trying to add more offensive, submissions, new strikes, new setups, you know, anything that’ll get me a little bit better. I’m trying to do that every day.

In your last fight against Dulcha, postmatch you told DC that you just wanted to get your hands on his face, and it landed. What strategy do you have planned for this fight against Roman?

Yeah, my plans are always the same. I’m looking to fight everyone as hard as I can. I think when you do that you become the guy no one wants to fight. Even if I didn’t have any skills and I was going out there, just fighting as hard as I can, I think I would be an issue for some people, but adding skills and adding the work I put in through years and years, I think I’m a tough fight and I’m going out there to win.

Currently, you’re 9-2 in your MMA career, do you think keeping this run going will help you break into the top 25?

I sure hope so, but I don’t really look that far ahead. I just take it one fight at a time. If I can keep putting guys away, this fight, the next fight, and the next fight, I think I’ll be exactly where I want to be, as far as the rankings. And, yeah, I just feel like when I win, there’s no question about it.

Top 5 MMA Fighters Of All Time?

Of all time, that’s tough. Let’s see. This is in no order, just five, I’d have to throw BJ (Penn) in there. For sure Khabib (Nurmagomedov), GSP (George St-Pierre), Jon Jones. And this might be kind of surprising because he just lost but I think he’ll get it back as soon as he starts fighting, I think (Kamaru) Usman was on a hell of a run. I think he’s right up there too.

Watch the LIVE coverage of UFC Fight Night - Imavov vs Gastelum on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST on 15th January 2023.

