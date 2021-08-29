Exclusive: India is in The Process of Becoming an Athletics Superpower in Asia - Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George, India’s golden girl of Track and Field sport who took a big leap to win the bronze medal in the long jump competition of the World Athletics Championship in Paris in 2003, believes that Indian athletics is on the way to become a superpower in Asia, and that her confidence could be confirmed at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China in September next year.

She is excited about the recent boost to athletics given by Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, and also by Shaili Singh who won the Long Jump silver medal at the World Athletics U20 competition in Nairobi. Shaili has been training at the Anju Bobby George Academy in Bangalore.

Anju is a firm believer, from having experienced it herself at 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing, that winning a medal at the Olympics is not easy.

In a conversation with News18.com, she said that encouraging genuine academies and personal coaches who have delivered good results and corporate support for the sport is the way forward for giving an impetus to athletics in the country. She would also welcome the states to follow the Odisha example of underwriting major development activities of the sport.

How can Indian athletics take advantage of Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal win at Tokyo 2020? It was a first ever Track and Field medal for India at the Olympics.

All these years, when we went for the Olympics, or when we were in an Olympic year, the normal talk was “No medal in Athletics.” But people were forgetting the fact that athletics is the toughest event. That’s the centre stage of the Olympics. The entire world is competing in so many athletic events. It’s the mother of all sport. And getting a medal at the Olympics is not easy.

We are competing with multiple opponents at the same time with over 200 countries taking part. So winning a medal at the Olympics is like a dream for us. There is no certainty even for an Usain Bolt that he will the competition. That’s the beauty of athletics.

Now Athletics has won a gold for India. Now people are reviewing the sport, they are ready to invest. A lot of good brands are coming in. The private sector is also ready to support. We should also take advantage at grassroots level. The parents are ready to send their kids. They know the rewards that can come in the form of fame, attention, and incentives. Athletics was neglected with a belief that only people from the village and with modest backgrounds are coming into the sport. But athletics is a glamorous event.

The Athletics Federation of India has a system and structure in place. Do you think there is an opportunity to tweak the structure of events and make it more competitive?

The AFI events are largely scheduled on the basis of the international calendar. We are not able to send all athletes abroad for training and competitions. They will also not get the entry in the Diamond League etc. And so we have to create adequate competitions in India. Even during the pandemic we (AFI) conducted 16 events. Only the AFI could do this. There are four competitions in the pipeline now. Neeraj also qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the AFI promoted competition. The states could not hold their competitions because of the virus.

Before the Tokyo Olympics, you talked about creating more opportunities for the athletes to take part in meets abroad?

The World Rankings are important to enter the Diamond League and Super Grand Prix events. So we have to focus on competitions where the athletes can get ranking points. Neeraj Chopra is an Olympic champion and he can enter all major events. His ranking is very high. The others have to take part in two-tier competitions, win points to get a higher ranking and thereafter enter the Diamond League etc. it’s a must to take part in the 2 Tier events in order to compete with world-class athletes. If we don’t, how can we evaluate our athletes? It’s a battle; we have to go through the tough process. Not knowing the rivals’ weapons how can you compete in big events ?

Odisha has shown the way for Indian Hockey and Uttar Pradesh has committed itself to foster wrestling. Should the other states show interest in athletics which is quite vast?

Athletics is the base event. We are using our body to win medals. How quickly we can run and jump, all depends on our body. We have to upgrade and uplift our athletes. Athletics comprises multi events. There are 48 events for men and women. States can adopt events. Those that can invest in different events are Kerala, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh. Others can also invest in the events they are good at. Almost all the states gave enough infrastructure, but they can sponsor a lot of event-wise equipment.

What’s the way forward for the 2024 Paris Games?

We have to identify the athletes straightaway. Three years is nothing for preparation for the Olympics. We can nurture youngsters to that level. Shaili Singh is in the right place, we know how to nurture her. We need three or four competitors in the same event. We have them in our academy and they will come up like Shaili. More of such processes should be happening.

Would you say India needs more academies certified by the AFI and that they have to be funded by the governments?

The academies that are doing good work need to be supported. We have to identify the correct academies and certify them like A+, A and B+ and so on. There are academies, but working in different ways. All the academies in athletics are clubbed with the Sports Authority of India and the infrastructure funding comes from NSDF (National Sports Development Fund). So the academies are getting grants from the sports ministry.

What about encouraging personal coaches of elite athletes?

The transition, from grassroots to the highest level, has to be seamless. But some coaches are not willing to send their trainees to the national camps. So these athletes are not able to realise their potential. If the personal coaches are enabling their trainees to do well in international meets, they need to be encouraged. We are nurturing Shaili from a very young age. It won’t work if Shaili has to work with another coach.

Are there enough quality coaches in India?

Our athletes are getting the exposure, but the coaches are not. We have enough coaches, but we have to upgrade them. During the pandemic the AFI conducted coaching courses to uplift the knowledge of our coaches. Even I have attended these programmes. Neeraj will get a lot of international competitions, but if his coach is sitting in India, it will not be of much help. Every year the techniques are changing. It’s like a smart phone, coaches need to gain new knowledge and upgrade themselves. The competition experience is different and learning from the book is different.

How does one improve athletics at the school and university level?

In these institutions, one coach looks after all athletes. A PT teacher is in charge in most schools. At the same time they cannot accommodate so many coaches. The institutions are not able to invest in so many coaches.

Which direction do you see Indian athletics is headed towards as a short term goal?

India has won medals in two events, at the Olympics and the World Athletics U20, and so a bunch of athletes are looking forward to win medals at the next major championships. This itself is a game changer.

The next big thing is next year’s Asian Games in China…

It’s an event-packed year with the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships to take place in 2022. And also the junior world championships. For India, the Asian Games will be important. I cannot predict the number of medals we will win at the Asian Games. And that’s because we are slowly in the process of becoming a Super Power in Asia. We will see it next year.

