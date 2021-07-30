Lovlina Borgohain on Friday assured the country of its second medal at the Tokyo Olympics as she upstaged former world champion Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei to enter the semifinals of the Boxing Women’s Welterweight at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

The 23-year-old Assam boxer prevailed 4-1 to make the last-four where she will square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine’s Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout.

Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze-medallist and the first female boxer from Assam to qualify for the Games, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past. She was aggressive to start with, followed it up with a tremendous counter-attacking game and kept her defence tight in the final three minutes to emerge triumphant.

Her boxing journey tough started when Padum Chandra Bodo saw her during a Sports Authority of India (SAI) trials at her primary school, Barpathar Girls High School. After she assured India a medal on Friday, News18 caught up with the veteran coach for an exclusive interview.

Excerpts:

How are you feeling now?

It feels great my student got medal. Feeling proud today she has made India proud she has made Assam proud.

When did you see her first?

I saw her in 2012, we were doing a talent hunt. She came in Golaghata Sarupathar. She was doing kickboxing but I saw she was putting up some good different boxing steps. I realised that she has and took her to Guwahati. She is very hardworking. I have been training her since 2012.

How was the journey after that?

She was hardworking she tried in National and when she got gold I realised that this girl will go up. She told me that she first saw Mohammad Ali photo in one newspaper. This newspaper was given to her by her sister at home as she brought in food. After having food she saw Mohammad Ali in the paper and from then she thought she would make it. She regularly used to see Ali boxing on TV.

What did you tell her while she was going for the Olympics?

I told her to go and win it. I told her to play smoothly and win for her was a matter of time. She is too good.

Were you tensed today?

I was a little tensed when the game was starting but after the first round, I was confident she will make it. My confidence grew up in the second round and yes she did it.

Do you think she can win the semi-final?

She will definitely get gold, I am sure she will. She will make India proud.

As the interview ended, Lovlina’s coach was almost in tears.

