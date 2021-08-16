EXCLUSIVE - PM Modi Shares Light-hearted Moments with Olympians Who Came Bearing Gifts for Him

While the microphone may have stopped functioning on occasion, PM Narendra Modi lightened the mood with his wit. One such instance happened with Maana Patel. When her mike stopped, PM said - you are next to a politician so naturally your mike will stop. On another occasion, when the mike didn’t function for archer Deepika Kumari, PM held the mike for her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a breakfast meeting with India’s contingent to the Tokyo Olympics. As expected, it was an exciting conversation that the country’s top leader had with the top stars of the sporting world who put India on the global map.

While the Prime Minister in particular lauded the efforts of the women’s hockey team and in particular, congratulated captain rani Rampal for her exemplary leadership, he was quick to tell the girls not to worry about not winning a medal..” no dream is broken, a little setback if at all. You did well in extremely tough times.”

The girls in blue remembered the emotional conversation that the Prime Minister had with them after they had lost the bronze medal play-off to Great Britain.

Terming them ambassadors of change, the Prime Minister said that their efforts ensured that parental outlook towards sport in the country has taken a drastic change.

India has just entered its 75th year of Independence and a year-long celebration called ‘Aazaadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ is being celebrated across the nation. The PM requested Olympians if each one of them could visit at least 75 schools by 15th of August 2023 to help inculcate a sense of patriotism and nationalism that would be a great service to the nation. While they were at school, the Prime Minister also requested the athletes to talk about the importance of eliminating malnutrition and how crucial steps have been taken by the union government to eradicate it as part of their key challenges. Most importantly, the Prime Minister asked the athletes to go ahead, promote a sport and play it with the children of the school that they visit.

For all the support the PM Modi-led government gave the athletes before and during the Tokyo Olympics, the sportspersons had a few gifts for Modi as a mark of their appreciation. The PM was presented with a stole, which was autographed by all the medal-winning athletes. PV Sindhu gave her badminton racquet to Modi while Neeraj Chopra gifted him a javelin. The men’s and the women’s hockey teams also gifted an autographed hockey stick to him. CA Bhavani Devi gifted a sword while Lovlina Borgohain gifted the Prime Minister a pair of boxing gloves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here