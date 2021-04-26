EXCLUSIVE - Sai Praneeth Rues Lack of Game Time, Says Training Alone Will Lead to Overload

India’s second highest-ranked men’s singles shuttler, B Sai Praneeth, is almost assured of a berth in the Tokyo Olympics. He is ranked 13th in the Road to Tokyo ahead of friend and compatriot, Kidambi Srikanth (20th). No other Indian is in contention for the Tokyo berth.

Yet, the 28-year-old world No. 15 shuttler based in Hyderabad is not in a mood to celebrate his almost-certain entry into his maiden Olympic Games because of the prevailing pandemic situation.

Excerpts:

Praneeth, who once reached his career-best 10th rank towards the end of 2019, which he considered as his best year so far, tellsin an exclusive chat from Hyderabad that he was feeling scared about the pandemic, how it can affect the mindset of a sportsperson, the lack of tournaments and training non-stop, and the disappointment of the India Open being postponed.

How is training going?

Training is going well. Anyway, the India Open is postponed. So, we have two more tournaments to look forward to (Malaysia Open, May 25-30 and Singapore Open, June 1-6). I am training for them. Definitely, the situation is not so good outside, but still, I am taking a chance and training. I cannot miss practice.

How risky is it? Do you have a bio-bubble amongst you top shuttlers and coaches?

It is risky, no doubt. We don’t have a bio-bubble. We senior shuttlers who have tournaments ahead train at the Gopichand Academy with Gopi sir and other coaches including the Indonesian, Agus Dwi Santoso. The junior shuttlers have been given off. As of now, we are practising. It is definitely fearsome but the only thing is before going to tournaments, we get tested a couple of times. The RT-PCR test reports are not so accurate, I feel. It may come positive one day and negative the next day. It has happened to many people. That is the only thing we are scared about. We have been practising together for a long time. I am not going anywhere else. It is only to the academy and back home. And, I stay about a 10-minute drive from the academy. Everyone is scared about the situation, they have tournaments and are taking care of themselves.

Can the Covid situation affect your training?

Once we get to the court, we don’t think much about Covid and concentrate on practice. We have the confidence that we have been together for a long time and that each one of us is taking good care. The environment at the practice centre is good. As long as you are not going out anywhere else and taking precautions, it is safe.

So, you are almost assured of the Olympic berth, aren’t you? How do you look ahead?

Yes, I am almost assured of an Olympics berth with only two tournaments left. If you have more tournaments, you have to be a bit careful. With only two tournaments remaining, I stand a stronger chance of qualifying. The Olympics is the only motivating thing for me. As for most others, they don’t have tournaments other than the Malaysia and Singapore Opens, if they happen, that is. Otherwise, there is no tournament till August or September, when the calendar begins. For me at least, I have something to look forward to, the Olympics, and practice harder daily. Sometimes I feel a bit bored for one or two sessions as we are not used to so much of practice sessions. Usually, we train for three to four weeks, play in tournaments, come back and again train for two-three weeks before going to tournaments again. Now, without many tournaments to play in, the practice has been too much for the last eight months or so. Once in a while, we tend to get bored but that is ok. I try to focus and give 100 per cent every session. Still, one or two sessions in about three weeks, I may take lightly. Without tournaments, only practice sometimes can get boring. After All England last month (Sai exited in the round of 16 to Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen), we were hopeful of the India Open. But disappointed that it is not happening. Again, we have two more tournaments left and till we go, we are not sure because of travel restrictions, especially for flights from India. We are not sure of anything at the moment.

What can you gain from Malaysia and Singapore Opens?

I just want to perform well so I will be a bit more confident for the Olympics. We have been practising enough and what we need is to play in tournaments. I have not been playing many tournaments. This year, it was only the Swiss Open (quarterfinalist) and All England (Round of 16), and I am not counting Thailand Open (in January) as it was wasted. I want some tournament practice. Once I play well in these tournaments, it will be good for me for the Olympics.

How tough can it get for a sportsperson, especially after what you went through in Thailand, testing positive for Covid? Kidambi Srikanth complained of a bloodied nose after multiple Covid tests.

All over the world, most affected people are athletes, professionally. Definitely, the situation is bad. And nobody can do anything. We have to move as per the situation. If it is in my hands, if I can do anything, then it is ok. There is nothing that I can do. If it is happening only to you, then you have an excuse. But it is happening to the whole world. We have to adapt to the conditions. You have to go through it just like how the whole world is going through the situation. It is happening to the entire world. All you can do is adjust. It is tough, though.

What has this tough situation taught you as a sportsperson?

Have patience, be strong and think positive. The main thing is you have to think positive. In these conditions, you cannot think of anything negative and make yourself unhappy. You have to get adjusted to the situation. Game-wise also, it is the same. When you lose, it hurts but you cannot carry that into the next tournament. You have to move on positively. It is easier for a sportsperson to handle these tough situations than normal persons because a sportsperson is stronger in mind and always thinks positive. When you are in sports, you have to think positive, otherwise, you cannot move up. You have to be patient. These are the things that the present tough situation taught me.

How has been your rivalry with Srikanth, who is one rank above you but you are seven places in front of him for the Road to Tokyo?

Over the years, we have been practising together. Not just now but for the last 10-15 years. The top shuttlers like Parupalli Kashyap, Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sourabh Verma, Sameer Verma and myself have been training together. If you see, our camaraderie has been very good. We have so many top players practising together to reach a higher level. When you are coming back from injury, it’s good to come back to the stage you were by training with these top players. We don’t think about rivalry. It is the people around us that create the term ‘rivalry’. When I think about the Olympics, I don’t think about Srikanth. I want myself to be there. It is a case of thinking individually but practising together. Nothing no rivalry amongst us. We have been practising together for long. Sometimes, one player performs well; some other time, another player performs well. Not a big deal.

Which year would you say as your best so far?

I would say 2019 was my best. It gave me a lot. Definitely, 2017 was the start when I won the Singapore Open. After that, things started to really change. But, 2019 was a big year for me. I started 2019 on a good note, winning PBL (for Bangalore Raptors), entered the final of Swiss Open, quarterfinals of India Open, semifinals of Japan Open and the quarterfinals of Thailand Open. I was in the top 20s in world rankings. After finishing as a semifinalist at the World Championships, I reached top-15 and later 10th in world rankings. Right from the start of 2019, it has been a good journey.

You did not have much to play in 2020. Do you think there has been a slight dip in your performance chart of late?

I need match practice, as I told you earlier. Swiss Open and All England were the tournaments I played in. How much ever you practice, you need to play matches. One good performance will change.

How keen are you to play in your first Olympics?

Definitely, the Olympics is the biggest dream for every sportsperson. Last time, I tried but could not make it. This time I have a very good chance. I am looking forward to playing in the Olympics and winning a medal. Everybody has a chance to win. Initially, playing in the Olympics was a big thing, now I am looking at winning a medal. I am very excited to play in the Olympics, but the situation is making everyone not think too far ahead. Taking one at a time. If the Malaysia Open and Singapore Open happens well, then I will look ahead to the Olympics. By May end or June first week, there will be better clarity on the Olympics. Definitely thinking about the Olympics but in this situation, I need to go slowly.

Who has posed the toughest challenges on the circuit?

Kento Momota is definitely tougher. In 2019, I played him four times (5-2 Momota leads in the overall head to head). He is one of the toughest opponents in the circuit. Then we have Viktor Axelsen. There are a couple of players who are tough but I think once you are confident about your game, they can be beatable. For me, when I am confident about my game and my fitness, every opponent is the same. One good match will change everything for me.

How has it been under the Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso?

He is good. Basically, Indonesians have almost the same type of coaching style. Before him, Mulyo Handoyo. Similar coaching styles. But the only thing is that we are not playing enough tournaments. Doing a lot of training alone will lead to overload. That is the only issue. It is not the coach’s fault. It is just the situation that we are in. Once you play some tournaments, you will know what is exactly happening and where you are going wrong. I was playing well in practice before the Swiss Open. Once you play in tournaments, you know what is lacking, which areas to work more on. When you practice with the same opponents for years together, it looks easier. Unless you get something different, you will not know. Even for the coach, it is very tough. He finds it difficult to train us. If he sees us in five or six tournaments, he will get clarity. When you play here, you feel you are playing good. Once you play in tournaments, you will know exactly where you stand.

