Exclusive: Table Tennis in India is in Better Shape Now Than it Has Ever Been - Adam Bobrow

Search Adam Bobrow on Google and you are bound to be confused. Is he a table tennis pro? A YouTube star? An actor? Comedian? VO artist? Well, to put it simply, he’s a man who dons several hats. But the role that has brought him global fame is that of being the official ‘Voice of Table Tennis’. He’s been, perhaps, the only full-time commentator in the sport and with his unique touch and style, the American has become a crowd favourite.

All set to make his Olympic commentary debut at the Tokyo Games, News18 Sports caught up with Bobrow who opened up on a variety of topics.

Excerpts

Your commentary has brought in a different perspective and view. While surely, it has added a fun element, it does appear a bold step, accompanied by its obvious risks. What was the inspiration behind that?

I want to enjoy my life. So, I try to have fun whenever possible. It’s always possible. If I want people to enjoy the experience of watching or being involved in table tennis, I have to enjoy it as well and let it be contagious. After all, sport is entertainment especially for the spectator, so whenever helpful, I’ll try to contribute to the entertainment.

How you prepare yourself before a tournament starts?

Since I watch the sport all year-round and follow the athletes on their journey, I am constantly updating my internal database a.k.a brain/memory. Coming in to each match, I write down the details that I think would be most relevant to create context or help the viewer appreciate what’s at stake and what it would mean for everyone involved. From personal bests in terms of tournament results to world rankings, age, style of play and equipment…to head-to-head against the opponent and even personal info that would add depth to the story.

I also focus on name pronunciation for the players, the coaches, the umpires and anyone whose name I will have to mention. This may sound inconsequential but a bit of effort in this area does go a long way.

You’ve been a player yourself and now you travel across its voice. How, in your view, has table tennis grown over these years?

Table Tennis has grown quite a lot over the years from my point of view. I have seen a growth in the production value, the technology used to review, collect data and analyze, the presentation of the sport, the marketing of the players, and the list goes on.

I feel that there has been a lot of very intentional effort and resources put into developing the sport in important ways. Table tennis is making great strides in accomplishing big long-term goals. There have also been bigger sponsors, growth in prize money, newer bigger partners, many people have been hired to work within the sport where jobs previously weren’t available. More days of TV production, more TV stations buying rights, bigger followings on social media… these are all signs of growth. In my eyes, everything is looking quite encouraging and the future for the sport seems very bright.

China continues to be the powerhouse…

China starts players at a very young age, and not just a few players. At the age of five or six years old, many players in China are set on a professional track. This creates a massive amount of high-level competition… which creates an upward spiral or a positive feedback loop. There is also a giant pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Players have the chance to become multi-millionaires, TV stars and national heroes in the most populated country in the world.

They also get a lot of governmental support as it is a sport that is taken very seriously and playing on the national team is considered an honor at the highest level. Coaches are very experienced and have a vast knowledge of different details about the sport. So in short, hard work, starting young, excellent competition and practice partners, lots of motivation, lucrative career opportunities, prestige, top-notch training facilities, these are some of the reasons why China continues to dominate the sport.

Your predictions for the Tokyo Olympics.

China is the strong favourite in every event to win the gold medals. It’s tough to say which players from China would be most likely to win the gold medal. In men’s singles Fan Zhendong could be the slight favourite, although the world would be quite excited to see Ma Long become the first ever male to win two men’s singles gold medals at the Olympics and he’s shown he can rise from the ashes. In the women’s singles, I would say Chen Meng but again Sun Yingsha could definitely pull off the victory despite being only 20. Now in the women’s singles event Mima Ito is the greatest threat to the Chinese domination. On the men’s side there are a few names that are notable to upset the Chinese domination as well. Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto is very high on that list.

It would be an INCREDIBLE upset if China did not win both of the team events (men’s and women’s). In mixed doubles, the favourites are Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen. But Japan’s Mima Ito and Jun Mizutani stand a fair chance and representing the Chinese Taipei team, Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-Ching mean business as well. There are bunch of other interesting pairings that could be strong including India’s Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra, they could be dangerous for players who are unprepared for Manika’s unusual style and Sharath Kamal’s excellent feeling.

Coming to India, it’s been said that they’re sending their best ever contingent with all four players ranked inside top-100 with two of them in top-40. Your thoughts on that?

From what I have seen of India, over the last many years, India is in better shape now than it has ever been. It will still be a very tough battlefield and any medal would be an amazing accomplishment. But this is the strongest Olympic team that I have ever seen India send and that is very exciting. I think India is on the up and up in table tennis.

In mixed doubles, Manika and Kamal are projected as medal hopes. Do you agree?

Hopes? Yes. I agree. Is it likely? As the 12th seeded pair, they definitely have many strong pairs in front of them that would be favoured for a bronze medal or any medal. But I do think they are a strong pairing and stand a chance to pull off some big upsets and bring India pride. It would be amazing if they brought home a medal and I would love to see that.

Being associated with Ultimate Table Tennis, how important do you think the competition has been in the growth of Indian players? Did you notice if playing alongside world-class players helped in their development?

UTT has single-handedly been the biggest thing to happen to table tennis in India. It has definitely led to massive improvements among Indian players and has offered motivation for the players in terms of opportunities to represent their country, financial opportunities for good contracts and to grow with international players in the competition who were flown in from overseas. UTT has attracted foreigners from around the world. I have seen many Indian players raise their levels and up their game which is part of the reason we see the world rankings from the Indian players in recent times. I believe UTT will not only inspire those who are currently playing at a professional level but also for many young players who dream to represent India internationally and to be part of UTT.

What do you think that a country like India needs to do to match or perhaps, edge ahead of China? Or is it impossible?

I don’t know if anything is impossible…but it would be quite a challenge, especially in the near future. What would be helpful? More resources to get kids playing and playing properly from a young age, this would mean with proper training, decent conditions, proper equipment and knowledge from coaches that have extensive experience. It takes a lot of in-depth analysis and support from people doing analytics, physio therapy, strength training, mental training, conditioning and proper nutrition. There are many other things that it would take to be at China’s level or edge ahead.

Having the support from government or financial support from private investors, desirable career opportunities so that people can train hard and continue to pursue it, taking it seriously instead of having to focus on some backup career. This could also create a pathway that parents would support their children pursuing more than is happening currently. In general, the more people India can get playing, the more people will enjoy watching, the more support there will be for the sport and the more people talk about it and share their joy of playing, the more it will be not only socially accepted, but something people are proud of and the public image of the sport will change. I believe this is important to the growth and development of the sport in any location.

What are your thoughts on the state of table tennis in the USA? How far has it come since you turned to full-time commentary?

Table Tennis in the U.S. is very interesting and I think there has been a lot of growth in many ways and some of that might not be so visible based on simply internal competition, but I have seen a lot more full-time clubs pop up, a lot more investments happening, wealthy people getting behind the sport and a lot of minds coming together to develop some interesting ideas to uplift the image of the sport.

I hope that my commentary has helped spark some interest but there are lot of other factors outside of my own efforts. While my YouTube channel is intended to help people fall in love with the sport, the US has a strong history of commercialising sports and making them very interesting to watch, so if the US gets into TT and can help, it could have a very strong global impact. Two of our players, Lily Zhang and Kanak Jha, have a lot of support right now and have produced some very impressive results in recent years. As two American-born players who are still quite young, they have a very bright future and can inspire generations to come. I have seen more and more table tennis among celebrities in the US from rappers and actors or professional athletes from other sports just playing and professing their interest/love to play table tennis. That I think will help others to be a bit more outspoken about the sport and to discover the next level.

But helping people see that they can also be competitive outside of their social circle and really develop a strong level of play opens up all sorts of possibilities and definitely creates a lot of interest. So, we are moving in the right direction in the US but again there is a lot of room for growth and I think the best years are ahead of us.

We know players have found it quite difficult to train and the restrictions can be exhausting. How has the pandemic affected you?

I try to see the silver lining in any situation and during the pandemic while I have missed traveling and seeing my friends around the world, or being actively involved in international table tennis, it reminded me that nothing is permanent and we aren’t always prepared for the unexpected.

So, it made me want to create different ways to accomplish my goals and promote table tennis and develop my YouTube channel. It helped me to explore the ways I could bring happiness, or at least comfort people even while stuck at home. I had only taken one trip, and that was to make a video with Dude Perfect. I spent a full year in Taiwan which is very unusual for me and a change of pace. However, it inspired a lot of ideas and thoughts and sort of trained me on how to stay disciplined and make the most of new found time.

This will be an Olympics that will be quite different. No crowds to cheer, travel restrictions, strict rules etc. Your thoughts on it. And do you think considering what’s happening in Japan and around the world with covid, could the Olympics have been cancelled?

This will be an interesting Olympics indeed and quite different. Without people in the crowd, the atmosphere and the focus will be very different. I think the world could really use some uplifting content and a reminder that we are all here together.

I think the strict protocols and travel restrictions is the proper way to handle having the Olympics during a pandemic. Could they have cancelled? Of course, they could but with any decision with their pros and cons. While I can’t see the future, I completely understand a lot of reasons why they would put on the Olympics, I think they are taking responsible cautious measure and I am quite excited for the experience.

A table tennis star, voice of the sport, actor, comedian, coach, comedian, voice actor…Is there anything that Adam Bobrow can’t do?

Sure, tons of things, sleep before 3am, avoid sugar for more than a month, sit in silence without Wifi or communicating with anybody for a few days, speak frequent Lithuanian, these are all the things I haven’t learned to do yet. But, in all seriousness, I think anything is possible for the most part. We are all capable of all sorts of things if we put our mind to it. Some things come easier, some things take more time and effort, and some things we might not be cut out for but it is usually mind over matter. I try to pursue the things that I find interesting and hope that I can encourage and empower others… and thanks for your compliment in that question!

