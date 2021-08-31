“Prayers bohot kaam karti hai ek player ke liye…Ek player ke liye luck bhi hota hai, din bhi hota hai aur wishes, yeh sabse zyada hai,” said a jubilant Nishad Kumar from Tokyo, a day after he won the silver medal in Men’s High Jump (T46/47) event.

The jump of 2.06m which won him his first Paralympics medal was his personal best and an Asian record at the event. He was among the top jumpers in the event having already bagged a bronze in the T47 category at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships and a gold medal at the Fazza World Para Athletics Grand Prix held in Dubai back in February.

Nishad started well and was among the leaders as he started his event from the 1.89m mark but he knew that his real competitions — Roderick Townsend and Dallas Wise — would only start from the 2.02m mark.

“I knew that both the American high jumpers would only start competing from the 2.02m mark, because we have to declare beforehand what are the marks we are targeting. I was not sure that I would win a medal but I was confident that I would perform well,” said Nishad.

Nishad was confirmed of a medal when the Chinese high jumper Hongjie Chen failed to clear the 2.02m mark. Nishad’s fight was then with the Americans to determine the colour of the medal.

Roderick Townsend, who eventually went on to create a World Record (2.15m) and won the gold was cruising past his targets. Dallas and Nishad cleared the 2.06m mark in their second attempt but failed at the 2.09m and bagged a silver medal each.

“I was very proud when I was holding the tri-colour and I was running around in joy. This was my first Olympics so it was a very proud moment for me. Even when during the medal ceremony when I saw our flag it was a very special moment for me. Also, since there were two silvers the Indian flag was in the same height as that of the USA,” he added.

And the high jumper from Una has not let his medal go anywhere, “I have kept the medal with me since the morning and I have taking it wherever I go. The medal weighs around 500gm and I am not letting it go.”

Since winning the medal, Nishad spoke with his family and they already planned something special, the 21-year-old also revealed his tight schedule after returning to India.

“Yes, I spoke with my parents and sister and they were really happy. I will be reaching Delhi tomorrow (Aug 31); I will stay there for two days then will head home. I will again come back to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Modi.”

Nishad however, revealed a regret that could stay with him for a while.

“The gold medal that I won in the 2021 World Grand Prix certainly gave me confidence. I jumped my personal best, 2.06m. It is also the mark that I jumped here at the Paralympics as well. I wanted to do better here but somehow it did not work out. My body only permitted that much which secured me a medal.”

“I attempted the 1.98m mark twice because I could not cross it on my first attempt. My coach then pointed out a mistake and asked me to rectify it. I did that and cleared 2.02m in the first attempt but again repeated the mistake during 2.06m then again, my coach pointed out the mistake and in my second attempt, I cleared that.

I don’t know why I couldn’t clear 2.09m, I should have but I couldn’t. Probably because the humidity is too high here and I was getting tired easily.”

THE FIRST TASTE OF THE OLYMPICS

Hailing from village Badaun in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district his journey to the grandest stage of all was not easy. Nishad, who lost his right hand in a tragic accident when he was around six years old took started participating in para games only in 2017.

Though this was not Nishad’s first international event, however, it was his first Paralympics, and for any athlete that would be special, so it was for him.

“The day I landed here in Tokyo, and then when I saw the entire village from my room’s balcony, I got really excited and I wanted to compete right away; as we say in Hindi, ‘Khoon Bolta Hai Rago Mein.’

“When I entered the stadium and I saw the size of it, I really got excited, it was for the first time that I was going to perform in such a big stadium. I knew I had to perform well because the entire country and the entire world is looking at me and I am happy that I could and won a medal,” a proud Nishad said.

Nishad signed off by thanking his countrymen for all the love and support they have given him, “I want to thanks the entire country for the support and the love they have shown it is because of them that I could perform well. My next events would be World Championships and Commonwealth Games and I would be aiming to reach the target that I have set for myself.”

