Exclusive | Wanted to Prove that Indians are Good at Badminton: Pullela Gopichand

Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has revealed that during his early days of coaching, he was motivated by people saying that Indians will never be good at the sport. In an exclusive interview with CNN News18's Meha Bhardwaj, Gopichand spoke at length about the getting into coaching and the hardships that he and his star pupils faced during the early days. Listen in -

Meha Bhardwaj | CNN-News18bhardwajmeha

Updated:May 10, 2018, 12:41 AM IST
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
