'Exhausted' Daniil Medvedev Pulls Out of Home Tournament Kremlin Cup
Daniil Medvedev played his sixth consecutive final in Shanghai last week.
File photo of Daniil Medvedev. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Moscow: World number four Daniil Medvedev said on Wednesday that he would return to action in Vienna next week after pulling out of the ongoing Kremlin Cup in Moscow due to exhaustion.
U.S. Open runner-up Medvedev lifted his fourth title of the season at the Shanghai Masters on Sunday, easing past Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-1, but the 23-year-old Russian said contesting his sixth consecutive final had taken a toll on his mind and body.
"I feel that I'm physically and mentally exhausted. I can't be 100%. As a professional, I cannot step on court knowing that I'm not 100% ready to play," Medvedev, who has already qualified for next month's season-ending ATP Finals, told the ATP website.
"It's very sad, because I really wanted to play in Moscow in front of my home crowd... it's professional sport and I must do what's best for my body. In this situation, I had no choice."
