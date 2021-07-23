Experience Tokyo Olympics First-hand on Twitter

After more than a year of delays caused by COVID-19, India is ready for its largest ever contingent in Olympic history to showcase their hard work, resilience, determination and hope at the #TokyoOlympics. Twitter is where this conversation will unfold, with 59% more people Tweeting daily about sport in 2021 compared with 2020. People across the country are taking to Twitter to follow real-time updates, participate in conversations and connect with sport enthusiasts around the world.

For the first time ever, the official #Olympic Games emoji on Twitter will be available in over 30 languages, including English and Hindi.

In fact, fans will be able to join the conversation about the Games with more than 200 emojis, spanning:

● Olympic sport (#Archery, #Athletics, #ArtisticGymnastics, #Badminton, #Boxing, #Equestrian, #Fencing, #Golf, #Hockey, #Judo, #Rowing, #Sailing, #Swimming, #TableTennis, #Tennis, #Weightlifting, #Wrestling, among many others)

● Medals (#Gold, #Silver, #Bronze) and

● National country flags (#IND, among other countries)

Tweeting with these hashtags will trigger emojis from July 22, 2021 until August 8, 2021.

In addition, Twitter in partnership with Indian Olympic Association (@WeAreTeamIndia) has also launched customised flag emoji for #TeamIndia. India will be one of the only four countries - others are US, UK and Canada - to have a special emoji for its team, i.e., #TeamIndia, so that Indians can cheer on their athletes and feel a sense of camaraderie when they do that.

Over the years, Twitter has redefined how fans connect with their favourite athletes and sport. Today, Twitter is unique and complementary to the experience of viewing the best of sports, in India and globally, as fans stay informed and connect with one another to celebrate, discuss and even analyse sporting moments on the service. Here is how fans can follow what’s happening around Olympics this time around with #OnlyOnTwitter experiences:

#ExpertEngine Experience

Every Olympics, people confidently Tweet their ‘expert’ opinions on sports they really don’t know much about. This time we’re turning fans into real experts. Simply by Tweeting #ExpertEngine @Olympics and any sporting event hashtag, such as #Boxing or #Wrestling, fans will automatically receive a video reply teaching them all about that sport. Class is in session.

Olympics Explore Tab

In a first, Twitter will have a dedicated tab in the Explore section of the app called #TokyoOlympics, which will feature Event Pages, Partner Moments, Twitter Moments, Topics and Lists. Fans in India can enjoy all the updates on the special Events page in English and Hindi for the 18 events that India is participating in. In addition, Twitter India will have nearly 300 Hindi event pages for the sports that the Indian contingent is taking part in. People will be able to follow all the real-time updates at one tap and click, in other words, no more FOMO.

Lists

Twitter Lists are a compilation of various Twitter accounts.People can create their own Lists or follow those created by others. Viewing a List timeline will show a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List, making it easier for people to find what interests them. For the Olympics, fans can simply follow Lists curated by Twitter:

● Indian contingent

● Indian media

● Global athletes

● Global media at the Games, and

● Health and safety updates from the authorities

Topics

Topics use machine learning to find related Tweets on a subject. Twitter has Topics across numerous interest categories that you can follow to see what’s happening on the things that matter to people. When one chooses to follow a Topic, they’ll see Tweets from a whole host of accounts that are experts, fans or just tend to talk about that thing a lot on Twitter. To help fans feel closer to the athletes and the competition, Twitter has launched new Olympic-related Topics for each team giving users an option to follow accounts of athletes and sports with a single tap. Fans can follow the Team India Topic to customise their timeline with top Tweets. Topics are available both in English and Hindi.

Make no mistake, Twitter will be the roar of the crowd in the coming weeks and where sports fans everywhere will be coming for the latest content and conversation. Stay tuned as the real-time conversations around the #TokyoOlympics continue to unfold on Twitter.

