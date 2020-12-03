News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Extra Paralympics Funding For Athletes Ahead Of Tokyo Games

Extra Paralympics Funding For Athletes Ahead Of Tokyo Games

The International Paralympic Committee pledged on Thursday to give members and athletes their biggest ever grants fund of 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) next year.

BONN, Germany: The International Paralympic Committee pledged on Thursday to give members and athletes their biggest ever grants fund of 1.8 million euros ($2.2 million) next year.

The IPC said it would begin awarding grants in February, six months before the Aug. 24 opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games delayed one year by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the IPCs biggest ever one-off investment into its members at a time when they need it the most, the Germany-based organization’s president, Andrew Parsons, said in a statement.

The funding was announced on the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. It was supported by IPC sponsors Toyota and Citi.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...