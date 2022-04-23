F1 2022 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Sprint Car Race Live Score And Updates Timing Start Time Live Streaming Formula One Results

Read more

There were five red flags in qualifying, including three in the final part of the session — Q3 — on a rain-sodden day at Imola.

The last red flag cut qualifying short with Red Bull driver Verstappen 0.779 seconds ahead of series leader Charles Leclerc in his Ferrari and 1.132 ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris.

“It was tricky out there. It was very slippery. It was hectic, a long qualifying. But of course at the end I’m very happy to be here,” Verstappen said. “This is a good start to the weekend.

“Our first three races in general didn’t go to plan but we’ll try to have a good weekend here.”

Verstappen won the Saudi Arabian GP but that was sandwiched between retirements in Bahrain and Australia. He is already 46 points behind Leclerc, who leads the championship by 34 points over Mercedes driver George Russell after winning two of the three races.

After also securing two pole positions, Leclerc admitted he was disappointed not to get a third in front of the passionate Ferrari “tifosi,” at the team’s home circuit.

“I’m disappointed because I made the decision to keep the tyres until the end of the session and then there was a red flag and then it ended,” Leclerc said. “So it’s my fault, but for things I couldn’t control. We’ll try to put everything together tomorrow and after tomorrow.”

There was contrasting fortune for Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate, Carlos Sainz Jr., who spun out at the start of Q2. There was also more disappointment for Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton and Russell went out in Q2, too.

Starting grid for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix sprint race on Saturday:

Front row:

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row:

Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)

Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari)

3rd row:

Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)

4th row:

Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)

Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

5th row:

Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)

6th row:

George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)

7th row:

Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)

Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo)

8th rowe:

Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri)

9th row:

Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)

Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes)

10th row:

Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)

Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

