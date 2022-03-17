F1: Aston Martin Replace Covid-hit Sebastian Vettel with Nico Hulkenberg for Bahrain GP

Sebastian Vettel is out of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix after he tested positive for Covid-19 and will be replaced by reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg, Aston Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

“Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not therefore be taking part in the 2022 Bahrain Grand Prix," the team said in a statement. Practice for Sunday’s race starts on Friday.

It will be Hulkenberg’s first Grand Prix since the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, when he stood in for Lance Stroll at Racing Point after the Canadian tested positive for Covid-19. In fact, it was the third time he filled in for a race driver that year, having replaced Sergio Perez for the two race weekends at Silverstone.

UPDATE: Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 #BahrainGP.Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver @HulkHulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards. #F1 pic.twitter.com/36wnI8LUAC — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2022

The news comes after Daniel Ricciardo returned a positive test last week to miss the Official Pre-Season Test.

He has since tested negative and will return to the paddock on Thursday, in time to contest the race weekend alongside McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

