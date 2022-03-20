F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Formula One is all set for the start of the 2022 season with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will be on the pole position with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen right behind him in the second place. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will begin from the fifth spot.

Leclerc was 0.123 seconds faster than Verstappen while Carlos Sainz will start third on the grid in the second Ferrari.

“It feels good! The last two years have been incredibly difficult for the team," said Leclerc, who took the 10th Formula One pole of his career.

“I think we have worked extremely well as a team, very happy with today. I wasn’t completely happy with my driving but managed to do that lap in Q3 and we start from pole, so very happy."

Sergio Perez qualified fourth in the second Red Bull ahead of Lewis Hamilton in fifth. The seven-time world champion was a distant 0.680sec off the pace in his Mercedes.

Valtteri Bottas came sixth in his first qualifying session for Alfa Romeo since leaving Mercedes at the end of last season.

Hamilton’s new Mercedes team-mate George Russell was ninth fastest and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri completed the top 10.

“We were fairly sure the Red Bull would be quicker than us, especially in qualifying," Leclerc continued. “So pleasant surprise! I will stay cautious, the race is long and anything can happen."

Verstappen topped the times in the second and third practice sessions, but the Dutchman was pipped to pole by Leclerc after a poor final sector.

Where can you watch the F1 Bahrain GP live broadcast?

The live coverage of the F1 Bahrain GP will be available on Star Select HD 2.

What time is the F1 Bahrain GP live broadcast?

The F1 Bahrain Grand Prix starts at 8:30pm.

Where to Watch the F1 Bahrain GP live streaming?

One can also live-stream the F1 Bahrain GP on Hotstar.

