F1: Daniel Ricciardo Wins Italian GP, Lando Norris Comes Second as McLaren Completes a Rare One-Two Finish

Daniel Ricciardo won the Formula One Italian Grand Prix on Sunday as the Australian took advantage of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s dramatic crash which eliminated both championship rivals.

Ricciardo was followed by his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in the British team’s first win since the 2012 Brazilian GP, while Valtteri Bottas will take third despite starting in last place due to a five-second time penalty for Sergio Perez.

Red Bull’s Verstappen leads seven-time world champion Hamilton by five points at the top of the drivers’ standings.

More to come…

