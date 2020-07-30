SPORTS

F1 Driver Sergio Perez Goes into Isolation After Returning Inconclusive Coronavirus Test

Sergio Perez (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Racing Point driver Sergio Perez has undergone a retest for coronavirus and is awaiting the result of that.

Formula One driver Sergio Perez is in isolation at the British Grand Prix on Thursday after returning an inconclusive coronavirus test. The Racing Point driver has since been retested and is awaiting the outcome.

The Mexican was absent from his scheduled media duties at Silverstone circuit in central England. The race on Sunday will be the fourth in the pandemic-affected season.

