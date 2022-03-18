F1 Drivers Call for Relaxation of Covid Protocol

With the new Formula One season roaring into action drivers have called for the right to decide if they are fit or not to race after they test positive for Covid-19.

McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel have both tested positive ahead of the Bahrain GP, although Ricciardo has been passed fit to drive. Nico Huelkenberg will deputise for Vettel.

“It feels like the world is fully open but Formula 1 is still very restrictive with the COVID thing," Ricciardo said this week.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez said a positive Covid test should not lead to automatic exclusion.

“We should leave it up to the drivers to decide," he said.

“I think we have all raced once feeling really bad, health-wise.

“If the driver feels comfortable to race like that, I wouldn’t think it’s a problem."

Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas agreed but said drivers had a civic duty not to spread the virus.

“I would vote for yes, (drivers) should be allowed (to race), but only in a way where there’s no risk of spreading it further."

But Lewis Hamilton said there was still a risk.

“You know, if we all stop wearing our masks and everyone in the garage gets it, everyone’s going to be sick and it will affect people differently.

“Some people don’t even know they have it and some people get really ill. So it’s better to just not take the risk," said the seven-time world champion.

“There was no way I could have raced when I had it. I was very very sick."

F1 has made it compulsory for all drivers and team personnel to be vaccinated this year.

