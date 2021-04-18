F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Qualifying Race on TV and Online in India

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will be looking to make it two in two at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday as he starts on pole position in Imola on Sunday. Behind Hamilton is Red Bull’s Sergio Perez while Max Verstappen of Red Bull is starting on third. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts on the fifth grid while Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly surprisingly took the fifth spot in qualifying on Saturday. When Hamilton took the pole position on Saturday, it was his 99th career pole and he will be looking to convert that into another win.

Hamilton had eked out a close win against Verstappen in the first race in Bahrain and he is set to be challenged by Red Bull drivers Perez and Verstappen once again in Imola. Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas could only manage eighth, with Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll rounding out the top 10. Carlos Sainz failed to make it to Q3 and will start in 11th position in the second Ferrari. Two-time former world champion Fernando Alonso was a disappointing 15th, six places behind Alpine team-mate Ocon. Hamilton edged out Perez by 0.035 seconds, the Mexican in turn sneaking ahead of Verstappen by 0.052sec in just his second race with his new team.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda, who impressed by coming ninth on his F1 debut in Bahrain, planted his Alpha Tauri into the wall coming out of a chicane in Q1 and will set off from the back on Sunday.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola will start at 6.30 PM IST on Sunday, April 18, at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola will be televised by on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and Jio TV.

