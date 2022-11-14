F1 Fans Lambast Max Verstappen for Not Leting Sergio Perez Pass at Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Max Verstappen’s refusal to give back a place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix to Red Bull teammmate Sergio Perez as Forumla One fans turned on the Dutch.

Verstappen had backed out after Perez let him overtake on the understanding that the position would be returned if the Dutch driver could not pass Alpine’s Fernando Alonso for fifth place. Verstappen, who had been penalised for a collision with Mercedes’s Lewis Hamilton, was told by his engineer Gianpiero Lambiase to let Perez through at the finish but ignored it and took sixth, with Perez seventh.

“Max, what happened?,” asked Lambiase.

“I told you already last time, you guys don’t ask that again to me, okay?” replied Verstappen. “Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it.”

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner apologised to Perez: “I’m sorry for that Checo,” he said.

“He shows who he really is,” replied the Mexican, who has been praised in the past by Verstappen for playing a supportive role.

Perez needs every point to beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to overall runner-up while Verstappen has already clinched the title. Red Bull have never finished one-two in the drivers’ standings.

Perez and Leclerc are now tied on 290 points, with Leclerc ahead 3-2 on race wins. The Monegasque was also not helped by Ferrari allowing Carlos Sainz to finish ahead of him.

Who does Max Verstappen think he is. So entitled. Acts like a petulant child. Can’t understand why Checo would want to help him again going forward. Max surely owes him for the amount of times Perez has driven, purely to benefit his title challenges the last 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/1Pdn5LE9LP — Joe Harakis (@JoeHarakis) November 13, 2022

Dear max verstappen fans.. If this incident with Perez is finally opening your eyes to what kind of person Max is. We’d like to tell you we’ve known this entire time. You were just too blind to see it. – sincerely, fans of literally every other driver — Ben (@Ichimaru_7) November 13, 2022

Max Verstappen fans finally realising what a horrible sportsman he is and turning on him #SaoPauloGrandPrix #F1 pic.twitter.com/8yN9spxUZd — Sign Some Players FC (@PrinterKevin) November 14, 2022

My respect for Verstappen pic.twitter.com/hcDAJxW4WG — F1 MEMES (@f1trolls_) November 13, 2022

“I was told to let him by, that I was going to get back the position,” Perez lated told Sky Sports.

“Maybe you should ask him about it… after all I’ve done for him, it’s a bit disappointing to be honest. I am really surprised.”

