F1: Ferrari Get First Pole Since 2019 Mexico, Similarities to Michael Schumacher Show in 2006 Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc finally found form in Monaco as the Ferrari driver set the fastest time in qualifying and got the pole position. However, he also crashed his car into a wall, which could mean that he gets a penalty removing him from the front of the grid. This is Ferrari’s first pole since 2019 Mexican GP. Max Verstappen will start on the second position in the most iconic of all F1 venues with world champion Lewis Hamilton in an unknown territory on the fourth row. Qualifying was red-flagged towards the end of Q3 after Leclerc’s smash, depriving the likes of Hamilton and Verstappen a chance to topple the man from Monaco’s time of 1min 10.346sec with a flying lap.

With Leclerc getting the pole, there are parallels to be drawn with Ferrari’s show in the 2006 Monaco GP, where the Italian team was involved in a similar red flag incident. At that time, Michael Schumacher’s car was stalled in the last corner while on Saturday, it was a crash for Leclerc. Back then, Schumacher was penalised and had to start the race on the last position and drove up to the fifth place finish.

If Ferrari decide to change the gearbox of Leclerc’s car, he might also face a five-position penalty. “It’s a shame to finish in the wall, it doesn’t feel the same but I’m incredibly happy about my lap. I could feel I was quite emotional in the car - now it’s Q3, now it’s time to put everything together. I managed to do so and I’m incredibly happy."

With his teammate Carlos Sainz on the second row alongside the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas after posting the fourth quickest time Ferrari were confirming their impressive form in practice.

“It’s tomorrow that we score points but we are incredibly surprised to be on pole and fourth place for the race tomorrow," added Leclerc who has given Ferrari a real shot at their first grand prix win since 2019 after a sharp slump last season when they recorded their worst result since 1980.

In an ironic turn of events, Michael Schumacher’s son Mick had a big crash in the third practice. Even though Mick was unhurt, Haas team had a mountain to climb to repair that extensively damaged car in two hours before the qualifying. With that, Mick’s first Monaco GP experience ended up with a 20th place on the grid.

