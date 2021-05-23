F1: Here is Why Mercedes Pulled Out of Pirelli Tyre Test at Paul Ricard

Mercedes has officially withdrawn their name from the next week’s Pirelli wet weather tyre test at Paul Ricard. In Mercedes absence, Ferrari will take its place in the grand event. The reason behind Mercedes’ absence from the event is cost concerns linked to Formula 1’s $145 million budget cap.

Initially, Mercedes was slated to participate in Pirelli’s 2022 18-inch wheel development program. However, Valtteri Bottas’ car crash at the Emilia Romagna GP earlier this year had hindered the German-based team’s ability to add any more expenditure. The two-day test will be held next week in Southern France.

If Mercedes would have not withdrawn from the test, it was set to pocket $400,000 credit for taking part in the event. However, it was not enough to reduce their concern.

“We are trying to make the budget cap, which is not trivial and we couldn’t take the costs related to the tyre test and we wouldn’t have been able to send our mechanics on such a long journey,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was quoted as saying by Motorsport.com.

Meanwhile, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari boss, was more than happy to replace Mercedes in the two-day test.Binotto once again recited that 2022 is their priority over 2021, before adding that helping Pirelli develop the new tyres is important for them. He further stressed that they were lucky that none of their drivers suffered any casualty in Imola.

Pirelli Head of F1 and Car Racing, Mario Isola admitted that he is concerned about Formula 1’s budget cap as it could impact their development program.Isola also revealed that he is in discussion with Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regarding their budget cap, saying that if it is an issue this year and then it would continue to be next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here