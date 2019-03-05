English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Formula One
1-min read
F1 Implementing Brexit 'Contingency Plans'
Formula 1 is implementing "contingency plans" to deal with the consequences of Brexit, including possibly basing more material on mainland Europe, its chief executive Chase Carey said Tuesday.
(Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Formula 1 is implementing "contingency plans" to deal with the consequences of Brexit, including possibly basing more material on mainland Europe, its chief executive Chase Carey said Tuesday.
Several F1 teams have warned that Britain's departure from the European Union, especially if it comes without a withdrawal agreement, will create logistical nightmares for an industry that relies on international staff and specialised goods moving in and out of Britain.
Mercedes team CEO Toto Wolff said Brexit could trigger "the mother of all messes" for his Northamptonshire-based team. Six of the 10 teams who took part in the 2019 grand prix series are based in Britain.
Carey told reporters at the Geneva International Motor Show that F1 was trying to make plans despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing and nature of Brexit.
"We are making contingency plans for trying to make sure we are prepared to deal with the issues that possibly arise that would make getting people and things in and out of the UK more difficult," Carey said.
He added that he considered complications surrounding the movement of goods more problematic than possible visa issues for international staffers with British-based teams.
Currently, F1 supports teams by transferring goods predominately from Britain to various European sites.
"We bring them in and out of the UK now. We obviously can bring them in and out of somewhere else," Carey said.
Some F1 teams have suggested that teams based on the continent would have an advantage if new rules complicated the import of products into Britain, especially since teams typically work on tight deadlines.
Carey declined to comment on "speculation" about competitive imbalance.
"We don't know what is going to happen anymore than anyone else," he said.
Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 but Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal has not yet been approved by parliament, raising the prospect of Brexit being delayed.
The alternative is Britain leaving on time without an agreement, a doomsday option both sides would like to avoid.
EU and UK officials were trying to negotiate a compromise in Brussels on Tuesday that could win parliamentary support.
Several F1 teams have warned that Britain's departure from the European Union, especially if it comes without a withdrawal agreement, will create logistical nightmares for an industry that relies on international staff and specialised goods moving in and out of Britain.
Mercedes team CEO Toto Wolff said Brexit could trigger "the mother of all messes" for his Northamptonshire-based team. Six of the 10 teams who took part in the 2019 grand prix series are based in Britain.
Carey told reporters at the Geneva International Motor Show that F1 was trying to make plans despite the uncertainty surrounding the timing and nature of Brexit.
"We are making contingency plans for trying to make sure we are prepared to deal with the issues that possibly arise that would make getting people and things in and out of the UK more difficult," Carey said.
He added that he considered complications surrounding the movement of goods more problematic than possible visa issues for international staffers with British-based teams.
Currently, F1 supports teams by transferring goods predominately from Britain to various European sites.
"We bring them in and out of the UK now. We obviously can bring them in and out of somewhere else," Carey said.
Some F1 teams have suggested that teams based on the continent would have an advantage if new rules complicated the import of products into Britain, especially since teams typically work on tight deadlines.
Carey declined to comment on "speculation" about competitive imbalance.
"We don't know what is going to happen anymore than anyone else," he said.
Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29 but Prime Minister Theresa May's divorce deal has not yet been approved by parliament, raising the prospect of Brexit being delayed.
The alternative is Britain leaving on time without an agreement, a doomsday option both sides would like to avoid.
EU and UK officials were trying to negotiate a compromise in Brussels on Tuesday that could win parliamentary support.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Buzzard, H2X Micro SUV, Altroz Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show 2019
- Anushka Sharma's New Glamorous Magazine Shoot is All About Secret Wedding, Movies & Mindfulness
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Paytm Announces First of Its Kind Paytm First Premium Subscription Program For Rs 750: Here Are The Details
- Pakistanis Are Trolling their Politician For Calling Hindus 'Cow Urine Drinking People'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results