F1: Incredible But Confusing to See Fans Back, Lewis Hamilton on COVID situation

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has said that it is “incredible" to see fans returning to the track in Monaco this weekend, however, he is “confused” over the different situation caused by coronavirus pandemic in various nations around the world. Despite the cancellation of the Canadian Grand Prix and also its replacement in Turkey, the upcoming F1 season in Monaco remains unaffected and it is on course to complete a 23-race calendar this season. A second Austrian race has been added to fill the void.

While acknowledging the challenging situations caused by COVID-19 pandemic in many places around the world, Hamilton said that it is pretty incredible to think that “after a year of having the pandemic,we are back here.”

According to him,the situation across the world is “crazy”. He said people are struggling and facing problems in India and Brazil and “then you see other places that are opening up, so it’s very confusing.”

Hamilton made these comments during a pre-weekend press conference in Monaco. He was talking to former world champion Fernando Alonso on how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sport and life in general, gpfans.com reported.

After two years, Alonso has returned to F1 this season. He said,“On the racing side, the pandemic did affect everyone.”

Alonso commented upon various problems faced by the sporting community due to COVID-19 pandemic. He said that teams have to travel with a lot of restrictions and “they cannot come back home between races.”

Alonso expressed confidence that in coming days, more spectators will come to see the race. According to him, during the weekend, many spectators came at the track and in the grandstands. He said it is the right direction for the next couple of months and“hopefully, we will see more and more.”

