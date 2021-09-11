Italian GP Sprint Race Live Updates: Bottas Leads as Hamilton Slides Down Places after Chaotic Start

Hamilton will start the 18-lap dash at the Temple of Speed in second place, just behind Bottas, but ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen after Friday’s qualifying session.

This is the second sprint qualifying after its debut at Silverstone.

Rather than the standard format of two practices on Friday and a third practice and qualifying on Saturday, there was one practice on Friday followed by a qualifying session that determined the grid for Saturday’s sprint.

The sprints will be over 100 kilometers and the top three finishers will also receive points toward the championship. First place will receive three points, second place two points, and third place one point.

Hamilton was fastest in qualifying at Silverstone but Verstappen topped him in the sprint to take pole.

Verstappen won the Netherlands GP on Sunday to move three points ahead of seven-time world champion Hamilton.

Hamilton is a five-time winner at the Temple of Speed and also has three additional podiums at the track.

In contrast, Verstappen has never set foot on the iconic Monza podium, with a best finish of fifth in 2018.

What time is the Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 11 at Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

Where to watch the Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round in India (TV channels)?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD channels.

How and where to watch online Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round live streaming?

The Italian Grand Prix 2021: Sprint Race Qualifying Round match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar VIP app. Apart from that, updates can also be tracked through the social media handles of F1.

