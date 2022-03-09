F1: Kevin Magnussen Signs Multi-year Deal with Haas after Nikita Mazepin Exit

Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year deal with Haas after Formula One team parted ways with Russian Nikita Mazepin.

The 29-yeard-old racer from Denmark, was with Haas from 2017 until he left the sport at the end of the 2020 season. He was previously with McLaren (2014-15) and Renault (2016).

Magnussen went on to race in IndyCar and was slated to join Peugeot’s World Endurance Championship squad in 2022. He will now partner Mick Schumacher after Haas’ decision to terminate Niki Mazepin’s contract with immediate effect.

Haas said 29-year-old Magnussen had signed a “multi-year contract agreement" and the Dane will drive in the official pre-season test at Bahrain from Thursday to Saturday.

“I’m delighted to welcome Kevin Magnussen back to Haas F1 Team," said Guenther Steiner, the Haas team boss.

“When looking for a driver who could bring value to the team, not to mention a wealth of Formula 1 experience, Kevin was a straightforward decision for us."

Mazepin and Haas’s Russian title sponsor Uralkali had their contracts terminated last Saturday as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

Mazepin’s father Dmitry is a non-executive director of Uralkali, a group specialising in potash.

Magnussen, a veteran of 119 career Formula One starts –- with a podium finish on his debut in 2014 — previously raced for Haas between 2017-2020 after stints with McLaren and Renault.

He scored a career-high ninth place finish in the world championship with Haas in 2018.

(With inputs from Agncies)

