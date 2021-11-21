CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#Movies#RajasthanCabinet#Bollywood#Coronavirus
Home » News » Sports » F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Inaugural Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead
1-MIN READ

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Inaugural Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (AP)

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton (AP)

Lewis Hamilton won the Qatar Grand Prix from pole to cut Max Verstappen's Formula One championship lead to eight points.

Lewis Hamilton won Sunday’s inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a commanding performance from pole to cut Max Verstappen’s world championship lead to eight points.

The Mercedes seven-time champion comfortably held off Verstappen’s Red Bull under the Losail circuit’s lights to leave the battle for the F1 drivers’ crown delicately poised with only two races remaining.

Fernando Alonso took third for Alpine, the former two-time world champion’s first podium since 2014.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:November 21, 2021, 21:17 IST