F1: Max Verstappen 'Disappointed', Unhappy With Lewis Hamilton's 'Unsportsmanlike Behaviour' at British GP

Red Bull’s Formula one driver Max Verstappen has hit out at Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton following the Briton’s dramatic win at the British Grand Prix. The Dutch driver accused Hamilton of “disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour" on Sunday after the two collided at the British Grand Prix.

“Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track," Verstappen tweeted.

“Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on," he added.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Championship leader Max Verstappen crashed out of the British Grand Prix at speed on the first lap on Sunday after contact with title rival Lewis Hamilton in a wheel-to-wheel battle.

Verstappen’s Red Bull careened off the track and into the barriers as he was knocked out of the race. The Red Bull driver appeared unhurt and stood unaided after getting out of the car following the accident at Copse corner.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second penalty, despite that he won the race.

His Red Bull team tweeted that he has been taken to hospital for further precautionary tests.

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here