F1: Max Verstappen Teases a Return to Netflix Docuseries Drive to Survive

Top executives of Formula One are revelling in the massive success of the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive. The popular docuseries has introduced the notoriously secretive sport to the masses and has exponentially boosted F1’s popularity. Drive to Survive isn’t just another regular Netflix documentary. The hit docuseries offers a heady cocktail of celebrity, adrenaline rush and euphoria. Drive to Survive provides an unparalleled behind-the-scenes look at the uber-cool lives of the F1 drivers. The series also offers a front-row seat to all the drama that happens both on and off the race track.

However, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is not thrilled with the enormously popular docuseries. The Red Bull star had opined in an interview with the Associated Press last October that the series was overdramatizing events to sell a narrative. “They faked a few rivalries which they don’t really exist,” Verstappen was quoted as saying.

It is worth noting that the Dutchman did not take part in any direct interviews for season four of Drive to Survive.

Verstappen had stated in March that he didn’t plan to change his mind about giving interviews for the Netflix docuseries.

Netflix and Formula 1 recently announced that the docuseries had been renewed for two more seasons. Much to the delight of F1 fans, Verstappen has now hinted that he could feature in Season five of Drive to Survive. While speaking to the reporters at the Silverstone circuit ahead of the British Grand Prix, Max revealed that he had spoken with the producers of the show about having more of a say in how they portray him.

“I sat together with them and explained what I thought about it and what went wrong in the past. It was actually a very good, quick little chat. We will try to improve from there. You have a bit more of a say in how you are going to be portrayed, instead of giving an interview and not being sure what is going to be done with it and the way they put it into the show. That is all I am asking for, that it’s more realistic, at least from my side. I cannot control what they do with other drivers. But I want to be in control with what I’m releasing,” Verstappen was quoted as saying.

Verstappen also gave credit to the docuseries for increasing F1’s popularity but noted that the show needed to be good for him as well. The 24-year-old Dutchman further added, “I hope, of course, that it’s going to be good, because I also understand that Netflix really helped a lot for the popularity, especially in the US, and I don’t mind playing a role in that but it needs to be good for both of us.”

