CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Euro2020#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»F1: Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Fourth
1-MIN READ

F1: Max Verstappen Wins Austrian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Fourth

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (AP)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen (AP)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix as Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren's Lando Norris in third as Lewis Hamilton finished fourth.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reeled off his third win in a row from pole in the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday to consolidate his world championship lead over Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with McLaren’s Lando Norris in third as Hamilton had to settle for fourth.

The race was watched by Formula One’s first capacity crowd since the coronavirus pandemic struck.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 04, 2021, 20:11 IST