F1: Mercedes Announce George Russell to Partner Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Mercedes F1 team has that Briton George Russell will line up alongside Lewis Hamilton in 2022 after the 23-year-old signed a long-term race deal with the racing giants.

This comes just a day after it was announced that Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will leave Mercedes and race for Alfa Romeo in a multi-year deal from 2022.

It was reported that Mercedes, the multiple world championship-winning team had spent the last few months evaluating whether to retain incumbent Valtteri Bottas or promote their protégé Russell – currently racing for Williams – in his stead.

The British driver, who is enjoying his most successful season in Formula yet earns the move to the Silver Arrows after three campaigns with Williams. Russell, who is also known as ‘Mr Saturday’ owing to his consistently impressive qualifying performances, claimed his maiden podium in Belgium last month in the rain-curtailed event.

“It’s a special day for me personally and professionally, but also a day of mixed emotions,” said Russell.

“I’m excited and humbled to be joining Mercedes next year, which is a huge career step, but it also means I’ll be saying goodbye to my team mates and friends at Williams. It has been an honour working alongside every member of the team, and an honour to represent the Williams name in F1.

It’s official. Next year, I’ll be a Mercedes F1 driver. This is a special day for me and I want to say a huge thank you to @WilliamsRacing, @MercedesAMGF1 and everyone who has supported me in getting to where I am today. I couldn’t have done it without every single one of you. 💙 pic.twitter.com/MmGA1vr9mR— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) September 7, 2021

“Looking ahead to next season, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t absolutely buzzing. It’s a huge opportunity and one I want to grab with both hands. But I’m under no illusions as to the scale of the challenge; it’s going to be a steep learning curve.

Toto Wolff, Mercedes F1’s Team Pricipal was quick to pay tribute to Bottas, calling the driver part of a “benchmark partnership" with Hamilton, “Valtteri has done a fantastic job over the past five seasons and he has made an essential contribution to our success and to our growth. Together with Lewis, he has built a benchmark partnership between two team-mates in the sport, and that has been a valuable weapon in our championship battles and pushed us to achieve unprecedented success."

“Looking forward to 2022, we are very happy to confirm that George will have the opportunity to take the next step in his career and join Mercedes.

‘He has been a winner in every racing category – and the past three seasons with Williams have given us a taste of what the future could hold for him in F1. Now, it is our challenge together to help him continue learning within our environment and alongside Lewis, the greatest F1 driver of all time.

‘I am confident that as their relationship grows, they will form a strong team and deliver for Mercedes on and off the track in the years to come," added.

Meanwhile, Williams have yet to confirm Russell’s replacement, but according to F1.com, Red Bull reserve Alex Albon is the frontrunner with Nicholas Latifi set to retain his seat on the other side of the garage.

(With Agency Inputs)

