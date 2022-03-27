CHANGE LANGUAGE
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Saudi Arabian GP (Reuters Photo)

Know when, where and how to watch the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race in Jeddah

Sports Desk

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to go ahead as scheduled despite the concerns over safety ahead of the race due to attacks on Aramco facilities by Yemeni Rebels in Jeddah. On Friday, the second practice session was delayed following a missile attack on an oil facility around nine miles from Jeddah’s street circuit. The drivers met with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali to discuss their concerns around the continuation of the race.

The drivers spend four hours with the F1 bosses in a meeting after the first practice session following with the team chiefs came out and said, “We will be racing".

The qualifying saw Formula One get a first-time pole sitter when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez claimed his first-ever pole eleven years and 214 races after his debut.

In a dramatic qualifying, Perez outpaced his Red Bull team-mate world champion Max Verstappen and both Ferraris. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start second and third, respectively. Verstappen will begin from the fourth place.

The qualifying was marred by a horror crash involving Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton had a shock elimination in the opening Q1 session for the first time since 2017.

It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where Hamilton crashed, that he had failed to progress from the Q1 section of a qualifying session and the first time since 2009 in Britain for only speed and performance reasons.

Schumacher, on the other hand, will not be a part of Saudi Arabian GP due to his crash. His weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall. Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.

Schumacher though is alright and tweeted, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger."

Here is how the starting grid looks like:

POSITIONDRIVERTEAMTIME
1Sergio PerezRed Bull1:28.200
2Charles LeclercFerrari1:28.225
3Carlos SainzFerrari1:28.402
4Max VerstappenRed Bull1:28.461
5Esteban OconAlpine Renault1:29.068
6George RussellMercedes1:29.104
7Fernando AlonsoAlpine Renault1:29.147
8Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:29.183
9Pierre GaslyAlpha Tauri1:29.254
10Kevin MagnussenHaas1:29.588
11Lando NorrisMcLaren1:29.651
12Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:29.819
13Lance StrollAston Martin1:31.009
14Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:29.773
15Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:30.343
16Alexander AlbonWilliams1:30.492
17Nico HulkenbergAston Martin1:30.543
18Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:31.817
19Yuki TsunodaAlpha Tauri

Where can you watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live broadcast?

The live coverage of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP will be available on Star Select HD 2.

What time is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live broadcast?

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 10:30pm.

Where to Watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live streaming?

One can also live-stream the F1 Saudi Arabian GP on Hotstar.

first published:March 27, 2022, 13:29 IST