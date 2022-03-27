F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to go ahead as scheduled despite the concerns over safety ahead of the race due to attacks on Aramco facilities by Yemeni Rebels in Jeddah. On Friday, the second practice session was delayed following a missile attack on an oil facility around nine miles from Jeddah’s street circuit. The drivers met with F1 chief Stefano Domenicali to discuss their concerns around the continuation of the race.

The drivers spend four hours with the F1 bosses in a meeting after the first practice session following with the team chiefs came out and said, “We will be racing".

The qualifying saw Formula One get a first-time pole sitter when Red Bull’s Sergio Perez claimed his first-ever pole eleven years and 214 races after his debut.

In a dramatic qualifying, Perez outpaced his Red Bull team-mate world champion Max Verstappen and both Ferraris. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will start second and third, respectively. Verstappen will begin from the fourth place.

The qualifying was marred by a horror crash involving Mick Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton had a shock elimination in the opening Q1 session for the first time since 2017.

It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where Hamilton crashed, that he had failed to progress from the Q1 section of a qualifying session and the first time since 2009 in Britain for only speed and performance reasons.

Schumacher, on the other hand, will not be a part of Saudi Arabian GP due to his crash. His weekend ended in terrifying fashion when he lost control of his Haas at high speed, clipped a kerb and then went straight into the wall. Two wheels were torn away from the car in the impact during the second qualifying session.

Schumacher though is alright and tweeted, “Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger."

Here is how the starting grid looks like:

POSITION DRIVER TEAM TIME 1 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:28.200 2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:28.225 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:28.402 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:28.461 5 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1:29.068 6 George Russell Mercedes 1:29.104 7 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1:29.147 8 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:29.183 9 Pierre Gasly Alpha Tauri 1:29.254 10 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:29.588 11 Lando Norris McLaren 1:29.651 12 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:29.819 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.009 14 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1:29.773 15 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.343 16 Alexander Albon Williams 1:30.492 17 Nico Hulkenberg Aston Martin 1:30.543 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1:31.817 19 Yuki Tsunoda Alpha Tauri

Where can you watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live broadcast?

The live coverage of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP will be available on Star Select HD 2.

What time is the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live broadcast?

The F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix starts at 10:30pm.

Where to Watch the F1 Saudi Arabian GP live streaming?

One can also live-stream the F1 Saudi Arabian GP on Hotstar.

