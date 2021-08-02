CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News» Sports» F1: Sebastian Vettel Disqualified from Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Up to Second
1-MIN READ

F1: Sebastian Vettel Disqualified from Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Up to Second

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (AP)

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany waves on the podium after the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (AP)

Formula One: Sebastian Vettel was disqualified by stewards for a fuel irregularity and lost his second-place finish in the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel lost his second-place finish in Sunday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix after being disqualified by stewards for a fuel irregularity, a stewards’ statement said.

The German, who crossed the line 1.8 seconds behind first-time race winner Esteban Ocon, did not have enough fuel left in his Aston Martin to provide a sample after the race as required by the rules.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS – FULL COVERAGE | INDIA IN FOCUS | SCHEDULE RESULTS |  MEDALS TALLY |  PHOTOS | OFF THE FIELD | EBOOK

The decision moves Lewis Hamilton up to second, handing the Mercedes driver an eight-point lead over title rival Max Verstappen, who moves up to ninth.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 02, 2021, 08:03 IST