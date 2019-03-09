F1 Set to Reintroduce Point For Fastest Lap

The fastest lap during a Formula 1 race will be rewarded with a point in this year's world championship if the plan passes a vote, the FIA told AFP on Friday.If a vote on Monday gives the plan the green light as expected, the new ruling will be in force from the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 17.The driver who times the fastest lap will only get the extra point should he also finish inside the top 10.A Grand Prix winner currently gets 25 points with 18, 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, 2 and one for the subsequent places.Back in 1958, when only the top five finishers scored points but the fastest lap timer did too, Mike Hawthorn beat Stirling Moss to the title by a single point having twice won points for a fastest lap.