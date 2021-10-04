F1 Star Lewis Hamilton join Neymar, Kylian Mbappe for Cindy Bruna’s birthday party in Paris

Supermodel Cindy Bruna’s 27th birthday bash in Paris was a star-studded night. The French fashion model rang in the special occasion at an upscale restaurant in the city. A number of superstars were spotted at the lavish party hosted by Bruna. The A-list celebrities in attendance at the glitzy get-together in the French capital included Formula One icon Lewis Hamilton.

Joining him were PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN stars Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti and music artist DJ Snake. Hamilton is currently in France for Paris Fashion Week and decided to make his presence felt at Bruna’s extravagant affair. On social media, Bruna shared several pictures and videos from the grand bash starry night. “We did it again. Thanks to all my friends for celebrating my birthday with me ! I love you all,” wrote the half-Italian Vogue star. The brunette wore a yellow dress featuring cut-out details all over, which she wore along with an orange thong-heeled sandals.

Later, the seven-time world champ shared a picture featuring Neymar Jr. and Mbappe on Instagram. While the footballers graced the photo with cool poses, Hamilton let his eyes do the talking as he was wearing a face mask. “Always a pleasure,” wrote the F1 king, while tagging the PSG forwards.

Neymar also posted fun pictures with the birthday girl on Instagram. He penned a note in the caption in Portuguese which roughly translated to, “Congratulations, Cindy Bruna. GOD bless and protect you always! Love you my friend.” He added a footnote wherein he mentioned that he climbed on the sofa while getting clicked to match the height of the leggy lass.

It is not uncommon to spot PSG stars at Bruna’s birthday celebration. The model invited her friends from the football club last year as well.

