F1 Stars Attend World Premier of The New James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die'

The world premier of James Bond movie No Time to Die in London saw a galaxy of stars from different walks of life registering their attendance. The movie had its premier on Tuesday (September 28) nearly 18 months after it was originally planned for and also marks the final time Daniel Craig appears in the titular role.

Bond movies are known for its swanky, fast cars and naturally, it was obvious that stars from the world of Formula one racing were in attendance as well. Racers Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo Racing), George Russell (Williams) and Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) attended the event with their respective partners.

From Russia With Love…George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lawrence Stroll and Christian Horner were at the world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die 🎥#F1 | @007 | #NoTimeToDie pic.twitter.com/cioSaNkwgr — Formula 1 (@F1) September 29, 2021

The official twitter handle of F1 shares few pictures from the event where Red Bull F1 team boss Christian Horner was also present alongside his wife.

“From Russia With Love… George Russell, Lance Stroll, Lawrence Stroll and Christian Horner were at the world premiere of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die," F1 wrote.

Meanwhile, with his win at the Russian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has opened up a two-point lead at the top of the F1 drivers standings. He currently leads with 246.5 points followed closely by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen who has 244.5 points.

Valtteri Bottas completes the top-three with 151 points.

The win was Hamilton’s 100th of career as the Briton became the first driver in history to record the milestone.

“Yes, I think we are witnesses of a career that is just amazing,” Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff said. “That 100th race victory is just mind-blowing. Today we talk about it – it’s going to be in the news for 24 hours – but only 20 years down the line we are going to realise that we’ve been part of that.

“But we realise that you are being part of a journey that no other sportsman in Formula 1 has done so far and that is beyond the races that we’ve won, the championships – that is from the humanist aspect – to be part of this is special,” he added.

