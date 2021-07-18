F1: Time, Date, Venue, Telecast, Live-streaming Details - All You Need To Know about British Grand Prix

Max Verstappen out-dragged Lewis Hamilton at the start of Formula One’s experimental first sprint qualifying race to take the pole for the British Grand Prix.

The Dutchman stretched his lead over Hamilton by winning the sprint, and takes a 33-point advantage over the local driver into Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton will start alongside his Dutch rival in Sunday’s grand prix after finishing second for Mercedes in a 17-lap qualifying race that lasted just over half an hour.

The winner took three points, with two for the runner-up and one for third place.

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third, ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, in a race aimed at providing more thrills for fans over the three days of track action and potentially shaking up the starting grid.

The big gainer at the start was Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, with the twice world champion rocketing from 11th to fifth before eventually finishing seventh.

McLaren’s Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth respectively and Sebastian Vettel eighth for Silverstone-based Aston Martin.

British Grand Prix 2021 complete schedule

Friday (July 16) | Free Practice One: 7:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time) and Qualifying: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local time)

Saturday (July 17) | Free Practice Two: 4:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) and Sprint race: 9:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time)

Sunday (July 18) | Main race: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

When is F1’s British GP?

The British GP will take place on Sunday, July 18.

At what time F1’s British GP main race will kick-off?

The British GP will kick off at 09:00 pm IST (4:30 PM local time) on Saturday.

How to watch the British GP main race in India?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the British Grand Prix in India. The fans can catch the live-action of the race on Star Sports Select SD and Star Sports Select HD.

How to live-stream British GP main race in India?

The British GP can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. The fans can also follow the F1 and all the teams on social media to track the race.

Where will F1’s British GP main race take place?

The British GP main race will take place at Silverstone Circuit, Northamptonshire in the United Kingdom (UK).

