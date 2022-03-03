F1 World Champion Max Verstappen Signs Contract Extension, to Stay With Red Bull Until 2028

Formula One World champion Max Verstappen has signed a five-year contract extension that will keep him at the Red Bull team until the end of 2028.

Speaking about the new five-year-deal, Max said, “I really enjoy being part of the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team, so choosing to stay to the 2028 season was an easy decision. I love this Team and last year was simply incredible, our goal since we came together in 2016 was to win the championship and we have done that, so now it’s about keeping the number one on the car long-term."

Six seasons of full send 🙌 Here’s to 2022 and beyond @Max33Verstappen ✍️ #GivesYouWings pic.twitter.com/zjkD1nTrRp— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Oracle Red Bull Racing CEO and Team Principal Christian Horner opined that it a real statement of intent from the Milton Keynes-based squad.

“To have Max signed with Oracle Red Bull Racing through to the end of 2028 is a real statement of intent. Our immediate focus is on retaining Max’s World Championship title, but this deal also shows he is a part of the Team’s long-term planning."

“With the Red Bull Powertrains division working towards the new engine regulations for 2026 we wanted to make sure we had the best driver on the grid secured for that car,” Horner added.

The extension is in addition to the original deal that covered the 2023 season.

