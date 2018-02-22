English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
F1 World Champions Mercedes Unveil 2018 Season Car
Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG on Thursday unveiled their 2018 season car named the W09 EQ Power+.
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One drivers Finland's Valtteri Bottas (L) and Britain's Lewis Hamilton (R), with Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team Principal and Executive Director, Toto Wolff ,(C), pose alongside the new 2018 season Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ Formula One car during its launch at Silverstone motor racing circuit near Towcester. (AFP Image)
London: Formula One World Champions Mercedes-AMG on Thursday unveiled their 2018 season car named the W09 EQ Power+.
The Mercedes-AMG F1 W09 EQ Power+ is an evolution of the car that won 12 races and took 15 pole positions in the previous season.
"Last year the car was fantastic, but there were so many things we could still improve on," World Champion Lewis Hamilton was quoted as saying by the F1 website.
"What we've done is taken a lot of the DNA from last year's car -- this is the sister car, an evolution of that.
"This is better than last year's car in every aspect. It looks quite similar but inside, underneath the shell, and even the bodywork, it's all refined to perform even better than it did last year," the four-time F1 Champion added.
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
