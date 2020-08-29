FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online in India

Arsenal are going to take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield game today at Wembley Stadium. The match will begin at 9 pm. On August 1, Arsenal in the FA Cup final match defeated Chelsea by 2-1. Pierre-Emeric Aubameyang, who is the skipper of Arsenal, scored both the goals from his side.

On the other hand, Liverpool emerged as the winner of the Premier League in June. The interesting thing about their win was that they became champions without kicking a ball after Chelsea outperformed Manchester City by 2-1. Liverpool won the title after 30-years.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip may not be seen in action against Arsenal. Henderson sustained a knee injury.

Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers are expected to miss the game.

Arsenal Possible line-up against Liverpool: Leno; Saliba, Luiz, Tierney; Cedric, Willock, Xhaka, Saka; Willian, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Liverpool possible line-up against Arsenal: Alisson; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Brewster, Mane

Where to watch FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool match live in India (TV channels)?

The FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool game live telecast will be on Star Sports Select channels in India. Arsenal will face Liverpool at 9 pm. The FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool will be played at Wembley Stadium.

How and where to watch the online FA Community Shield Arsenal vs Liverpool match live streaming?

Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.