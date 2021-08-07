FA Community Shield Final: Leicester City vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Leicester City will lock horns with Manchester City in the FA Community Shield Final scheduled for Saturday, August 7. The kick off will commence from 9:45 pm IST at the Wembley Stadium. Both the teams are in form as the hosts recently won the FA Cup while Manchester City won the Premier League champions. Leicester City won the FA Cup trophy in the last season after defeating Chelsea by 1-0 while Manchester City beat Liverpool to win the 2020-21 Premier League. Manchester City won all the three pre-season matches that they played while Leicester City were on the losing end of two out of four matches. Out of the remaining two, one ended in a draw and the other concluded with a win.

FA Community Shield Final: Leicester City vs. Manchester City- Team News

Leicester will be without James Justin, Timothy Castagne, and Jonny Evans as they are injured. Wesley Fofana will also be absent after he fractured fibula during the pre-season against Villarreal.

Manchester City is going to be without some of its important players like John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Leicester City possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Schmeichel; Pereira, Ndidi, Soyuncu, Bertrand; Albrighton, Tielemans, Soumare, Barnes; Vardy, Iheanacho

Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Leicester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Mendy; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Palmer; Mahrez, B Silva, Edozie

What time is the FA Community Shield Final between Leicester City and Manchester City?

The FA Community Shield Final between Leicester City and Manchester City is scheduled for 9:45 PM IST on Saturday, August 7 at Wembley Stadium.

Where to watch the FA Community Shield Final between Leicester City and Manchester City live in India (TV channels)?

The FA Community Shield Final match between Leicester City and Manchester City will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels.

How and where to watch online FA Community Shield Final between Leicester City and Manchester City live streaming?

The Leicester City vs. Manchester City match will be available on Sony LIV app and website. Apart from that JIO users can watch it on Jio TV.

