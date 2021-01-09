FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Arsenal will welcome Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Saturday, with Mikel Arteta's side looking to defend the title of the trophy that they won last season. Arsenal have found some form in the recent games as they won three matches on the bounce. The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are on a team which is on the downward slide.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United will kick off at 11:00 pm.

FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United Team News: Team News, Injury Update

Arteta does not have too many injury concerns, however, he might rest Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe in order to manage their workload.

For Newcastle, Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser are both ruled out. Also, skipper Jamaal Lascelles' participation is still in doubt.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United probable starting line-up

Arsenal probable starting line-up: Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, David Luiz, Ainsley Maitland-Niles; Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock; Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Eddie Nketiah

Newcastle United probable starting line-up: Martin Dubravka; Javi Manquillo, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth; Jacob Murphy, Jonjo Shelvey, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almiron; Andy Carroll

When is the FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will take place on January 8.

What are the timings of FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Where is the FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match being played?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match will be LIVE on Sony Ten.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United?

The Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal vs Newcastle United match live stream will be available on Sony Liv in India.