FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In one of the biggest games of the latest stage of FA Cup 2020-21, Aston Villa host Liverpool at Villa Park in a third-round fixture on Saturday, January 8. Aston Villa are enjoying an impressive 2020-21 season, a stark difference from their form last season. However, they will be keen to avoid relegation this time out, as Dean Smith’s men have already gained 26 points so far from 15 games in the Premier League. They now come into this game on the back of a 1-2 defeat against Manchester United.

On the other hand, Liverpool too were beaten 0-1 by Southampton earlier this week. Even though Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently leading in the Premier League standings, however, they are without a win in their past three games.

This will be the second meeting of the season between Aston Villa and Liverpool. In their first fixture played at the same venue, Villa thumped Liverpool 7-2 in the Premier League. However, the hosts have lost six of their last seven FA Cup fixtures against Liverpool.

FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

David Trezeguet and Wesley Moraes will be unavailable to play against Liverpool. While the visitors have a long list of injuries as Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Joel Matip are out due to injuries.

Aston Villa possible starting line-up: Emiliano Martínez, Ezri Konsa Ngoyo, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash, Jack Grealish, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Kortney Hause, John McGinn, Anwar El-Ghazi, Ollie Watkins

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mané, Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 game between Aston Villa and Liverpool will kick off at 01:30 am IST on Saturday, January 8, at the Villa Park.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool match will telecast on Sony TEN 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD TV channels.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Aston Villa vs Liverpool fixture?

Only a few select matches of the FA Cup 2020-21 will be streamed on SonyLIV.