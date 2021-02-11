FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barnsley will welcome Chelsea on Friday at Oakwell for the 5th round of the FA Cup. They come into the game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Chelsea, on the other hand, overcame Chris Wilder's Sheffield United 2-1 yesterday in the English Premier League.

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea have won one and lost one.

The FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea game is scheduled to kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Barnsley will be without Finnish centre-back Aapo Halme, left-back Ben Williams and defender Liam Kitching. Barring these injuries, there are no known injury issues and manager Valerien Ismael is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Chelsea will not be able to call upon the services of veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, while there are doubts over the availability of Germany internationals Kai Havertz as well as Timo Werner.

Barnsley possible starting line-up: Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Herbie Kane, Alex Mowatt, Clark Oduor, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris

Chelsea possible starting line-up: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, N'Golo Kante, Billy Gilmour, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

What time will the FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea kick-off?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea match will kick off at 01:30 AM IST on Friday, February 12, at the Oakwell Park.

What TV channel will show the FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea match?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea match will will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3 and Sony TEN 3 HD TV channels in India.

How can I stream the FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea fixture?

The FA Cup 2020-21 Barnsley vs Chelsea match will be streamed on Sony LIV.